Headlines: NFL Draft Week is Here

Apr 25, 2016 at 12:01 AM
Photos: Every #9 Pick in NFL History

In preparation for the 2016 NFL Draft, lets take a look back at every 9th pick in NFL Draft History.

1966: Jim Grabowski, RB - Packers
1 / 50

1967: Bob Hyland, C - Packers
2 / 50

1968: Haven Moses, WR - Bills
3 / 50

1969: Marty Domres, QB - Chargers
4 / 50

1970: Cedric Hardman, DE - 49ers
5 / 50

1971: John Brockington, RB - Packers
6 / 50

1972: Jerome Barkum, WR - Jets
7 / 50

1973: Otis Armstrong, RB - Broncos
8 / 50

1974: Wilbur Jackson, RB - 49ers
9 / 50

1975: Mike Fanning, DT - Rams
10 / 50

1976: Bubba Bean, RB - Falcons
11 / 50

1977: Mike Butler, DE - Packers
12 / 50

1978: Keith Simpson, DB - Seahawks
13 / 50

1979: Al Harris, DE - Bears
14 / 50

1980: Doug Martin, DE - Vikings
15 / 50

1981: Mel Owens, LB - Rams
16 / 50

1982: Gerald Riggs, RB - Falcons
17 / 50

1983: Bruce Matthews, G - Oilers
18 / 50

1984: Rick Bryan, DT - Falcons
19 / 50

1985: Kevin Allen, OT - Eagles
20 / 50

1986: John Rienstra, G  - Steelers
21 / 50

1987: Jerome Brown, DT - Eagles
22 / 50

1988: Terry McDaniel, DB - Raiders
23 / 50

1989: Sammie Smith, RB - Dolphins
24 / 50

1990: Richmond Webb, OT - Dolphins
25 / 50

1991: Stanley Richards, DB - Chargers
26 / 50

1992: Tommy Vardell, RB - Browns
27 / 50

1993: Lincoln Kennedy, OT - Falcons
28 / 50

1994: Antonio Langham, DB - Browns
29 / 50

1995: Kyle Brady, TE - Jets
30 / 50

1996: Rickey Dudley, TE - Raiders
31 / 50

1997: Tom Knight, DB - Cardinals
32 / 50

1998: Fred Taylor, RB - Jaguars
33 / 50

1999: Chris Claiborne, LB - Lions
34 / 50

2000: Brian Urlacher, LB - Bears
35 / 50

2001: Koren Robinson, WR - Seahawks
36 / 50

2002: John Henderson, DT - Jaguars
37 / 50

2003: Kevin Williams, DE - Vikings
38 / 50

2004: Reggie Williams, WR - Jaguars
39 / 50

2005: Carlos Rogers, DB - Redskins
40 / 50

2006: Ernie Sims, LB - Lions
41 / 50

2007: Ted Ginn, WR - Dolphins
42 / 50

2008: Keith Rivers, LB - Bengals
43 / 50

2009: B.J. Raji, DT - Packers
44 / 50

2010: C.J Spiller, RB - Bills
45 / 50

2011: Tyron Smith, T - Cowboys
46 / 50

2012: Luke Kuechly, LB - Panthers
47 / 50

2013: Dee Milliner, DB - Jets
48 / 50

2014: Anthony Barr, LB - Vikings
49 / 50

2015: Ereck Flowers, G - Giants
50 / 50

The Tampa Bay Times: NFL Draft Facts
The Tampa Tribune: Bucs Draft Analysis: Defensive Line
NFL.com: Bucs GM confident team can draft better in '16
ESPN: Sapp, Brooks leads Bucs' Best Draft Class
Pewter Report: Bucs' 7 Round Mock Draft
JoeBucsFan: NFL Braintrust Says Bosa to Tampa Bay

2016 Mock Draft Roundtable, Part 1
Draft Experience: Lavonte David
Social: Best Of The Bucs, April 23
Infographic: Joey Bosa
Draft Experience: Kenny Bell
2016 Cheer Auditions: 2nd Round
2016 Draft Profile: WR Josh Doctson
