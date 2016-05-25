 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: OTAs Under Way at One Buc

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

May 25, 2016 at 02:28 AM

Photos: Buccaneers OTAs, May 24th

Shots from the Buccaneers' first OTA practice of the 2016 season.

DE Robert Ayers
1 / 94

DE Robert Ayers

DC Mike Smith and DE Robert Ayers
2 / 94

DC Mike Smith and DE Robert Ayers

LB Kwon Alexander
3 / 94

LB Kwon Alexander

LB Lavonte David
4 / 94

LB Lavonte David

RB Doug Martin
5 / 94

RB Doug Martin

HC Dirk Koetter
6 / 94

HC Dirk Koetter

QB Mike Glennon
7 / 94

QB Mike Glennon

QB Jameis Winston
8 / 94

QB Jameis Winston

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
9 / 94

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

TE Luke Stocker
10 / 94

TE Luke Stocker

TE Cameron Brate
11 / 94

TE Cameron Brate

TE Dan Vitale
12 / 94

TE Dan Vitale

QB Jameis Winston
13 / 94

QB Jameis Winston

WR Freddie Marinto and HC Dirk Koetter
14 / 94

WR Freddie Marinto and HC Dirk Koetter

WR Donteea Dye
15 / 94

WR Donteea Dye

WR Kenny Bell
16 / 94

WR Kenny Bell

WR Mike Evans
17 / 94

WR Mike Evans

WR Vincent Jackson
18 / 94

WR Vincent Jackson

WR Donteea Dye
19 / 94

WR Donteea Dye

No Title
20 / 94
G Ali Marpet
21 / 94

 G Ali Marpet

G Dominique Robertson
22 / 94

G Dominique Robertson

OT Taylor Fallin
23 / 94

OT Taylor Fallin

RB Doug Martin
24 / 94

RB Doug Martin

WR Donteea Dye
25 / 94

WR Donteea Dye

WR  Bernard Reedy
26 / 94

WR  Bernard Reedy

CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
27 / 94

CB Jude Adjei-Barimah

CB Brent Grimes and WR Mike Evans
28 / 94

CB Brent Grimes and WR Mike Evans

WR Kenny Bell
29 / 94

WR Kenny Bell

CB Josh Robinson and WR Bernard Reedy
30 / 94

CB Josh Robinson and WR Bernard Reedy

CB Vernon Hargreaves
31 / 94

CB Vernon Hargreaves

RB Doug Martin
32 / 94

RB Doug Martin

No Title
33 / 94
WR Evan Spencer
34 / 94

WR Evan Spencer

WR Mike Evans
35 / 94

WR Mike Evans

RB Storm Johnson and LB Josh Keyes
36 / 94

RB Storm Johnson and LB Josh Keyes

QB Jameis Winston
37 / 94

QB Jameis Winston

QB Jameis Winston
38 / 94

QB Jameis Winston

WR Vincent Jackson
39 / 94

WR Vincent Jackson

RB Peyton Barber and LB Micah Awe
40 / 94

RB Peyton Barber and LB Micah Awe

RB Russell Hansbrough
41 / 94

RB Russell Hansbrough

WR Andre Davis and CB Joel Ross
42 / 94

WR Andre Davis and CB Joel Ross

CB Vernon Hargreaves
43 / 94

CB Vernon Hargreaves

CB Josh Robinson and WR Donteea Dye
44 / 94

CB Josh Robinson and WR Donteea Dye

CB Brent Grimes
45 / 94

CB Brent Grimes

C Evan Smith  and G Dominique Robertson
46 / 94

 C Evan Smith  and G Dominique Robertson

No Title
47 / 94
LB Devante Bond
48 / 94

LB Devante Bond

C Evan Smith
49 / 94

C Evan Smith

RB Doug Martin
50 / 94

RB Doug Martin

DT Gerald McCoy
51 / 94

DT Gerald McCoy

LB Kwon Alexander, S Bradley McDougald, and S Chris Conte
52 / 94

LB Kwon Alexander, S Bradley McDougald, and S Chris Conte

DE Robert Ayers
53 / 94

DE Robert Ayers

No Title
54 / 94
No Title
55 / 94
OT Donovan Smith
56 / 94

OT Donovan Smith

LB Devante Bond
57 / 94

LB Devante Bond

RB Doug Martin, S Bradley McDougald and CB Alterraun Verner
58 / 94

RB Doug Martin, S Bradley McDougald and CB Alterraun Verner

C Joe Hawley
59 / 94

C Joe Hawley

G Ali Marpet and DE Robert Ayers
60 / 94

G Ali Marpet and DE Robert Ayers

CB Vernon Hargreaves
61 / 94

CB Vernon Hargreaves

No Title
62 / 94
DC Mike Smith, DE Kourtnei Brown, and DE Howard Jones
63 / 94

DC Mike Smith, DE Kourtnei Brown, and DE Howard Jones

LB Kwon Alexander and LB Lavonte Daivd
64 / 94

LB Kwon Alexander and LB Lavonte Daivd

C Evan Smith, G Ali Marpet, C Josh Allen and OT Kevin Pamphile
65 / 94

C Evan Smith, G Ali Marpet, C Josh Allen and OT Kevin Pamphile

K Roberto Aguayo and S Bradley McDougald
66 / 94

K Roberto Aguayo and S Bradley McDougald

LB Daryl Smith
67 / 94

LB Daryl Smith

CB Brent Grimes
68 / 94

CB Brent Grimes

LB Kwon Alexander
69 / 94

LB Kwon Alexander

RB Charles Sims
70 / 94

RB Charles Sims

QB Jameis Winston
71 / 94

QB Jameis Winston

LB Lavonte David
72 / 94

LB Lavonte David

No Title
73 / 94
CB Brent Grimes
74 / 94

CB Brent Grimes

LB Josh Keyes
75 / 94

LB Josh Keyes

No Title
76 / 94
S Bradley McDougald and WR Vincent Jackson
77 / 94

S Bradley McDougald and WR Vincent Jackson

HC Dirk Koetter and QB Jameis Winston
78 / 94

HC Dirk Koetter and QB Jameis Winston

QB Jameis Winston and WR Mike Evans
79 / 94

QB Jameis Winston and WR Mike Evans

HC Dirk Koetter
80 / 94

HC Dirk Koetter

TE Brandon Myers
81 / 94

TE Brandon Myers

LB Daryl Smith
82 / 94

LB Daryl Smith

No Title
83 / 94
LB Luke Rhodes
84 / 94

LB Luke Rhodes

P Bryan Anger
85 / 94

P Bryan Anger

WR Evan Spencer
86 / 94

WR Evan Spencer

K Roberto Aguayo
87 / 94

K Roberto Aguayo

RB Charles Sims
88 / 94

RB Charles Sims

WR Evan Spencer
89 / 94

WR Evan Spencer

No Title
90 / 94
No Title
91 / 94
CB Jude Adjei- Barimah and CB Vernon Hargreaves
92 / 94

CB Jude Adjei- Barimah and CB Vernon Hargreaves

No Title
93 / 94
No Title
94 / 94
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Tampa Bay Times: Bucs see value in morning practices
NFL.com: Which rookie Pro Bowler has the brightest future?
ESPN: Offseason grades for all 32 teams
Pewter Report: Koetter wants Bucs to beat the heat
NBC Sports: Bucs moving practices to morning to avoid Florida heat
JoeBucsFan: "Feel like high school"

NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM

Koetter targets morning practices
Statement on Super Bowl selection
Five takeaways from Tuesday's practice
Watch Tuesday's press conferences
Highlight: Winston to Evans
Social: Best of the Buccaneers
Buccaneers honor military families
Slice: Jameis Winston, Part 1

**VIDEO OF THE DAY

TWEET OF THE DAY**

PREVIOUS HEADLINES >

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker
news

Baker Mayfield Draws 10 First Place Votes for Comeback Player Award | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason
news

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Latest Headlines

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker

State of the Bucs with Tampa Two, OC Outlook & Team MVP | Salty Dogs

It's the long-awaited Tampa Two/Salty Dogs mashup! Brianna, Casey, Jeff and Scott discuss the new OC, Team MVP, secret NFC South summits, caveman coaches and much more

Baker Mayfield Draws 10 First Place Votes for Comeback Player Award | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up at 2024 Pro Bowl

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was mic'd up during the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. Watch as Baker leads the NFC to victory en route to being named MVP.

Bucs Hire OC Liam Coen, Pro Bowl Performances | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs' hire of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, WR Chris Godwin's potential in reimagined offense and a recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Baker Mayfield Explains How 'Being Himself' Empowered Him Throughout 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks down how 'being himself' empowered him in the 2023 season, and more during 'Super Bowl Live' on NFL Network

Bucs Land at 26th Spot in 2024 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay is slated to pick 26th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, the result of the team's advancement to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and Green Bay's loss in San Francisco

Bucs Deafen the Doubt, Create Their Own Story | Battle Sound 2023 Recap

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season where they rewrote their own narrative & defying expectations all year long.

Liam Coen Envisions Chris Godwin Having Big Role in the Slot

New Bucs Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen Sees a Role for WR Chris Godwin similar to what Cooper Kupp does for the Rams, and Godwin has already proved himself as a big-time producer out of the slot

OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz 

As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward

2024 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers

Applications Are Open for the Fifth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university

Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield is an "Igniter"

New Bucs OC Liam Coen saw the difference QB Baker Mayfield made in a short stint with the Rams in 2022 and considered the chance to work with Mayfield again, if a new contract is worked out, to be a draw in coming to Tampa

OC Liam Coen on Finding Balance Between the Run and Pass

In his introductory press conference as the Buccaneers' Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen spoke on his desire to marry the run and pass

Liam Coen's Vision for the Bucs Offense, Excited to Get Started | Press Conference

The Buccaneers introduced Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator during Tuesday's introductory press conference. OC Coen discussed his gratefulness for the opportunity, QB Baker Mayfield being an 'igniter' and his eagerness to get going.

Photos: Liam Coen's First Day as Offensive Coordinator

View photos of the Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's first day and introductory press conference at  AdventHealth Training Center on February 6, 2024.

Baker Mayfield's Top Plays from MVP Performance at 2024 Pro Bowl

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's best plays from his MVP performance at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Bucs' Keith Armstrong Retires After 30 Years in NFL

Keith Armstrong, whose NFL coaching career spanned three decades including the last five seasons in Tampa Bay, has elected to retire, meaning the Bucs will have two new coordinators in 2024
Advertising