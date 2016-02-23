Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Players Report to Indianapolis

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Feb 22, 2016 at 11:00 PM

Top 50 Prospects for 2016 NFL Draft

The top 50 prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft class according to NFL Media analyst, Daniel Jeremiah.

LB - Josh Perry, Ohio State
  LB - Josh Perry, Ohio State
CB - Artie Burns, Miami (Fla.)
  CB - Artie Burns, Miami (Fla.)
LB - Deion Jones, LSU
  LB - Deion Jones, LSU
DT - Sheldon Day, Notre Dame
  DT - Sheldon Day, Notre Dame
DE - Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma
  DE - Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma
LB - Kyler Fackrell, Utah State
  LB - Kyler Fackrell, Utah State
OG - Cody Whitehair,Kansas State
  OG - Cody Whitehair,Kansas State
DT - Jonathan Bullard, Florida
  DT - Jonathan Bullard, Florida
DT - Austin Johnson, Penn State
  DT - Austin Johnson, Penn State
DT - Kenny Clark, UCLA
  DT - Kenny Clark, UCLA
S - Vonn Bell, Ohio State
  S - Vonn Bell, Ohio State
WR - Josh Doctson,TCU
  WR - Josh Doctson,TCU
DT - Chris Jones, Mississippi State
  DT - Chris Jones, Mississippi State
RB - Devontae Booker,Utah
  RB - Devontae Booker,Utah
S - Karl Joseph,West Virginia
  S - Karl Joseph,West Virginia
CB - William Jackson III, Houston
  CB - William Jackson III, Houston
RB - Derrick Henry, Alabama
  RB - Derrick Henry, Alabama
LB - Kamalei Correa, Boise State
  LB - Kamalei Correa, Boise State
OG - Germain Ifedi,Texas A&M
  OG - Germain Ifedi,Texas A&M
OT - Taylor Decker, Ohio State
  OT - Taylor Decker, Ohio State
DE - Noah Spence, Eastern Kentucky
  DE - Noah Spence, Eastern Kentucky
WR-William Fuller, Notre Dame
  WR-William Fuller, Notre Dame
QB - Paxton Lynch, Memphis
  QB - Paxton Lynch, Memphis
DT - Vernon Butler, Louisiana Tech
  DT - Vernon Butler, Louisiana Tech
DT - Andrew Billings, Baylor
  DT - Andrew Billings, Baylor
DE - Shaq Lawson, Clemson
  DE - Shaq Lawson, Clemson
DT - Sheldon Rankins, Louisville
  DT - Sheldon Rankins, Louisville
CB - Eli Apple, Ohio State
  CB - Eli Apple, Ohio State
CB - Meckensie Alexander, Clemson
  CB - Meckensie Alexander, Clemson
C - Ryan Kelly, Alabama
  C - Ryan Kelly, Alabama
OT - Jack Conklin, Michigan State
  OT - Jack Conklin, Michigan State
DT - Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss
  DT - Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss
LB - Leonard Floyd, Georgia
  LB - Leonard Floyd, Georgia
DE - Kevin Dodd, Clemson
  DE - Kevin Dodd, Clemson
WR - Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss
  WR - Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss
WR - Corey Coleman, Baylor
  WR - Corey Coleman, Baylor
DT- A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama
  DT- A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama
DT - Jarran Reed, Alabama
  DT - Jarran Reed, Alabama
LB - Reggie Ragland, Alabama
  LB - Reggie Ragland, Alabama
LB - Darron Lee, Ohio State
  LB - Darron Lee, Ohio State
OT - Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame
  OT - Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame
CB- Vernon Hargreaves, Florida
  CB- Vernon Hargreaves, Florida
QB - Jared Goff, Cal
  QB - Jared Goff, Cal
QB - Carson Wentz, North Dakota
  QB - Carson Wentz, North Dakota
RB - Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
  RB - Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
DT - DeForest Buckner, Oregon
  DT - DeForest Buckner, Oregon
DE - Joey Bosa, Ohio State
  DE - Joey Bosa, Ohio State
LB - Myles Jack, UCLA
  LB - Myles Jack, UCLA
S - Jalen Ramsey, Florida State
  S - Jalen Ramsey, Florida State
OT - Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss
  OT - Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss
The Tampa Bay Times: Mock Draft - are the Bucs looking for an OT?
The Tampa Tribune: 2016 mock draft
NFL.com: Five prospects who could rock Indy
ESPN: Five moves for all 32 teams
BucsNation: Multiple rounds of mock drafts
Pewter Report: Monday Morning Mailbag
JoeBucsFan: Jameis: College ball "doesn't mean anything"[

](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM

NFL Combine schedule
Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup, 2.0
Free agency focus: Guards and centers
Cheerleader audition info
Two Bucs among NFL's most influential people
Farewell letter from cheerleader Kelsey

