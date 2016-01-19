Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Postseason Awards Coming In

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Jan 18, 2016 at 11:00 PM

Photos: Best of Running Back Doug Martin

Photos of running back Doug Martin from the 2015 season.

Week 1 vs. Titans: 11 Carries, 52 Yards
1 / 50
Week 2 vs. Saints: 21 Carries, 78 Yards
3 / 50
Week 3 vs. Texans: 14 Carries, 46 Yards
5 / 50
Week 4 vs. Panthers: 20 Carries, 106 Yards, 1 TD
7 / 50
Week 7 vs. Redskins: 19 Carries, 136 Yards
17 / 50
Week 7 vs. Redskins: 19 Carries, 136 Yards
19 / 50
Week 8 vs. Falcons: 23 Carries, 71 Yards
21 / 50
Week 9 vs. Giants: 11 Carries, 31 Yards
23 / 50
Week 10 vs. Cowboys: 18 Carries, 63 Yards
25 / 50
Week 11 vs. Eagles: 27 Carries, 235 Yards
27 / 50
Week 11 vs. Eagles: 27 Carries, 235 Yards
29 / 50
Week 12 vs. Colts: 14 Carries, 97 Yards
31 / 50
Week 13 vs. Falcons: 25 Carries, 95 Yards, 1 TD
33 / 50
Week 13 vs. Falcons: 25 Carries, 95 Yards, 1 TD
35 / 50
Week 14 vs. Saints: 11 Carries, 81 Yards, 1 TD
36 / 50
Week 15 vs. Rams: 18 Carries, 91 Yards
38 / 50
Week 16 vs. Bears: 17 Carries, 49 Yards, 1 TD
42 / 50
Week 17 vs. Panthers: 15 Carries, 48 Yards
46 / 50
The Tampa Bay Times: McCoy: Koetter always carries himself like a HC
The Tampa Tribune: With Smith as DC, Bucs will focus on limiting penalties
NFL.com: Top 50 prospects for this year's draft
ESPN: Updated draft order through No. 24
NBC Sports: Mike Smith to be Bucs' DC
BucsNation: David, Martin earn PFWA honors
Pewter Report: Monday mailbag
JoeBucsFan: Mike Alstott talks Winston

David, Martin honored by PFWA
> Evans excited to work with "offensive guru"
What they're saying: Bucs hire Koetter
> Five things to know about Mike Smith
Social rewind: Koetter's first day

Advertising