Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Pro Bowl Rosters Finalized

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Jan 27, 2016 at 09:25 PM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com

Buccaneers 2016 Coaching Roster

The Buccaneers' coaching roster has been finalized.

Dirk Koetter - Head Coach
1 / 22
Mike Smith - Defensive Coordinator
2 / 22
Todd Monken - Offensive Coordinator
3 / 22
Nate Kaczor - Special Teams Coordinator
4 / 22
Mike Bajakian - Quarterbacks Coach
5 / 22
Butch Barry - Assistant Offensive Line Coach
6 / 22
Dave Borgonzi - Defensive Quality Control Coach
7 / 22
Mark Duffner - Linebackers Coach
8 / 22
Jon Embree - Tight Ends Coach
9 / 22
Jay Hayes - Defensive Line Coach
10 / 22
Jon Hoke - Secondary Coach
11 / 22
Dave Kennedy - Head Strength & Conditioning Coach
12 / 22
Brett Maxie - Defensive Backs Coach
13 / 22
Carlos Polk - Assistant Special Teams Coach
14 / 22
Tim Spencer - Running Backs
15 / 22
Paul Spicer - Assistant Defensive Line Coach
16 / 22
Ben Steele - Offensive Quality Control Coach
17 / 22
Chad Wade - Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach
18 / 22
Joe Vaughn - Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach
19 / 22
George Warhop - Run Game Coordinator/ Offensive Line Coach
20 / 22
Andrew Weidinger - Assistant Wide Receivers/ Game Management Coach
21 / 22
Zack Grossi - Assistant to the Head Coach (right)
22 / 22
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Tampa Bay Times: Henning expects big things from Koetter
The Tampa Tribune: QBs Newton, Winston are two of a kind
NFL.com: What we learned from the 2016 Pro Bowl Draft
ESPN.com: Picking the best team ever for all 32 NFL franchises
BucsNation: Wednesday open thread
Pewter Report: Banks, Verner Will Get Fresh Start With New Coaches
JoeBucsFan: Derek Carr Talks Jameis, 2014 Bucs Draft

NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM
Standouts from Day 2 at the Senior Bowl
2016 Pro Bowl Full Team Rosters
Nick Saban on "Special Group" from Alabama
LaVar Arrington on Senior Bowl

VIDEO OF THE DAY

TWEET OF THE DAY

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Bucs Victory at New Orleans | Week 2

Top highlights from Sunday's division clash with the New Orleans Saints

news

Mike Evans Suspended for One Game, Can Appeal

Barring a successful appeal, WR Mike Evans will miss the Buccaneers' Week Three game against the Packers after being suspended by the league for his part in an onfield altercation in New Orleans Sunday

news

Jamel Dean or Devin White? | Week Two Game Ball

Who should receiver the fans' vote for the Bucs' Week Two Game Ball?...Brianna Dix and Scott Smith share their suggestions, and unsurprisingly both of their nominees are defensive players

news

Updates: Akiem Hicks, Josh Wells 'Banged-Up Pretty Good'

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

Advertising