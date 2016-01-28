Headlines: Pro Bowl Rosters Finalized

The Buccaneers' coaching roster has been finalized.
The Tampa Bay Times: Henning expects big things from Koetter
The Tampa Tribune: QBs Newton, Winston are two of a kind
NFL.com: What we learned from the 2016 Pro Bowl Draft
ESPN.com: Picking the best team ever for all 32 NFL franchises
BucsNation: Wednesday open thread
Pewter Report: Banks, Verner Will Get Fresh Start With New Coaches
JoeBucsFan: Derek Carr Talks Jameis, 2014 Bucs Draft
NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM
Standouts from Day 2 at the Senior Bowl
2016 Pro Bowl Full Team Rosters
Nick Saban on "Special Group" from Alabama
LaVar Arrington on Senior Bowl
VIDEO OF THE DAY
TWEET OF THE DAY