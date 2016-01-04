Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: The End of the 2015 Season

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Jan 03, 2016 at 08:09 PM

Photos: Buccaneers vs. Panthers, Week 17

Photos from the Buccaneers' Week 17 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

QB Jameis Winston
1 / 46
LB Lavonte David
2 / 46
LB Lavonte David, CB Sterling Moore
3 / 46
LB Lavonte David, DT Gerald McCoy
4 / 46
LB Lavonte David
5 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
6 / 46
RB Doug Martin
7 / 46
QB Jameis Winston, C Joe Hawley
8 / 46
RB Doug Martin, WR Russell Shepard
9 / 46
RB Doug Martin
10 / 46
Bucs Sideline
11 / 46
LB Lavonte David
12 / 46
RB Doug Martin
13 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
14 / 46
RB Doug Martin
15 / 46
G Ali Marpet
16 / 46
P Jacob Schum, K Connor Barth
17 / 46
LB Lavonte David
18 / 46
DT Gerald McCoy
19 / 46
Head Coach Lovie Smith
20 / 46
LB Bruce Carter
21 / 46
LB Bruce Carter
22 / 46
DE George Johnson
23 / 46
Bucs Defense
24 / 46
Bucs O-Line
25 / 46
RB Bobby Rainey, LB Jeremiah George
26 / 46
QB Jameis Winston, RB Doug Martin
27 / 46
LB Bruce Carter
28 / 46
DT Gerald McCoy
29 / 46
S Keith Tandy
30 / 46
DT Gerald McCoy, DE Will Gholston
31 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
32 / 46
Bucs O-Line
33 / 46
RB Doug Martin
34 / 46
RB Doug Martin
35 / 46
RB Doug Martin
36 / 46
RB Charles Sims
37 / 46
RB Charles Sims
38 / 46
RB Charles Sims
39 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
40 / 46
LB Lavonte David
41 / 46
LB Lavonte David
42 / 46
LB Lavonte David
43 / 46
LB Lavonte David
44 / 46
RB Doug Martin
45 / 46
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tampa Bay Times: Five things you might have missed from Bucs-Panthers
The Tampa Tribune: Winston vows to change after futile finish
NFL.com: Week 17 takeaways
ESPN: Winston: Bucs will have "relentless mindset of being able to persevere"
FOX Sports: NFL Draft first-round order
Pewter Report: Bucs have 9th overall draft pick
BucsNation: Bucs' 2016 schedule
JoeBucsFan.com: Yesterday, today and tomorrow[

](http://www.joebucsfan.com/2015/10/kyle-brindza-gone/)NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM

Buccaneers fall in upset bid to Carolina
Buccaneers' 2016 opponents announced
Tampa Bay to pick 9th in 2016 draft
Game Awards: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Watch Bucs vs. Panthers press conferences
Highlights: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

VIDEO OF THE DAY

TWEET OF THE DAY

PREVIOUS HEADLINES >

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Start 2022 Practice Squad with 14 Returning Players

Veteran DL Deadrin Senat, long-time Buccaneer Ryan Griffin and undrafted rookie WRs Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger are included on the first iteration of this year's practice squad

news

Bucs' Tilt Towards Offense on Initial 53-Man Roster of 2022

Tampa Bay's first 53-man roster of the season includes 27 offensive players, including seven receivers, four running backs and four tight ends, along with 23 defensive players and three specialists

news

Updates: Scotty Miller 'Sticks' with Bucs, Hainsey and Leverett Trending Right

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs offseason

news

53-Man Roster: Three Questions on Offense

The Buccaneers' regular-season roster is (almost) set but questions remain regarding the shape of the offense in 2022, from how the reworked O-Line holds up to what the backfield rotation proves to be

Advertising