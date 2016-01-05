Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: The Start of the Offseason

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Jan 04, 2016 at 11:00 PM

Behind-the-Scenes: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Behind-the-scenes photos of the Buccaneers vs. Panthers game in Charlotte.

QB Jameis Winston
Bucs' Lockers Before the Game
Bucs Helmet Pre-Game
Bucs Fans in Charlotte
Bucs Fans in Charlotte
Bucs Fans in Charlotte
RB Bobby Rainey, FB Jorvorskie Lane
QB Jameis Winston
RB Sims, RB Martin, TE Brate
RB Doug Martin
Bucs Defense
Bucs Pre-Game Huddle
DT Gerald McCoy
QB Jameis Winston
QB Jameis Winston
Bucs Pre-Game Huddle
TE Luke Stocker
DT Gerald McCoy
S Keith Tandy
Buccaneers vs. Panthers
S Keith Tandy, Kimario McFadden
Head Coach Lovie Smith
OT Kevin Pamphile
S Bradley McDougald, WR Russell Shepard
DL Da'Quan Bowers, DT Tony McDaniel
RB Doug Martin
LB Lavonte David
QB Jameis Winston
DE George Johnson
QB Jameis Winston
Head Coach Lovie Smith, QB Jameis Winston
DE Will Gholston
QB Jameis Winston, Head Coach Lovie Smith
Bucs Captains
Head Coach Lovie Smith
Bucs Special Teams
Bucs Special Teams
LB Lavonte David
Bucs O-Line
Bucs D-Line
Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Bucs Sideline
LB Lavonte David
Bucs Fans in Charlotte
Head Coach Lovie Smith
LB Lavonte David, DT Gerald McCoy
Bucs O-Line
DT Gerald McCoy, DE Will Gholston
OC Dirk Koetter
QB Jameis Winston
QB Jameis Winston
Bucs Fan in Charlotte
CB Banks, LB David
LB Lavonte David
RB Doug Martin
Head Coach Lovie Smith
LB Jeremiah George
DT Tony McDaniel
Tampa Bay Times: Smith believes Bucs should be a playoff team in 2016
The Tampa Tribune: Five issues to address for 2016
NFL.com: Which underclassmen intend to enter draft?
ESPN: Bucs' home and away opponents determined
FOX Sports: Jameis Winston: "I just want to win"
Pewter Report: Winston offers parting words
BucsNation: Winston: Bucs need more "chip on their shoulder"
JoeBucsFan.com: Lavonte talks mentor plan[

JoeBucsFan.com: Lavonte talks mentor plan

Buc players convinced the future is bright
Jameis Winston's case for Rookie of the Year
Watch Monday's press conferences
Winston to bring "winning mindset" in 2016

Buccaneers fall in upset bid to Carolina
Buccaneers' 2016 opponents announced
Tampa Bay to pick 9th in 2016 draft
Game Awards: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Watch Bucs vs. Panthers press conferences
Highlights: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

