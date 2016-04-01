Headlines: Trades on the Horizon?

A look at the best prospects entering the 2016 NFL Draft, according to Scout Inc.
NBC Sports: Koetter: Bucs chasing Panthers and following their model
ESPN: Examinging possinle landing spots for Mo Wilkerson (if he's traded)
NFL.com: NFL Draft Potential Defensive Steals
Pewter Report: SR's Fab 5: Winston Is The Real Deal
JoeBucsFan: Riding the First Round Wave
NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM
5 Prospects to Watch in the Second Round
Depth Chart Reset: Defense & Special Teams
Photos: Jeremiah's First- Round Mock Draft
Daniel Jeremiah Mocks Kevin Dodd to Bucs
Glazer: Taking stadium to a new level
VIDEO OF THE DAY
**
TWEET OF THE DAY**