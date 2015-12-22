Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Two Games Remain in 2015

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Dec 21, 2015 at 11:00 PM

Photos: Ranking the NFL's Offenses

The Buccaneers are among the NFL's best offenses in terms of yards per game.

32. San Francisco 49ers, 291.4 yards per game
1 / 32
31. St. Louis Rams, 299.4 yards per game
2 / 32
30. Tennessee Titans, 321.4 yards per game
3 / 32
29. Miami Dolphins, 322.0 yards per game
4 / 32
28. Minnesota Vikings, 323.5 yards per game
5 / 32
27. Dallas Cowboys, 324.4 yards per game
6 / 32
26. Indianapolis Colts, 324.8 yards per game
7 / 32
25. Cleveland Browns, 334.3 yards per game
8 / 32
24. Kansas City Chiefs, 335.9 yards per game
9 / 32
23. Detroit Lions, 340.8 yards per game
10 / 32
22. Denver Broncos, 342.5 yards per game
11 / 32
21. Washington Redskins, 343.3 yards per game
12 / 32
20. Green Bay Packers, 344.6 yards per game
13 / 32
19. Houston Texans, 345.1 yards per game
14 / 32
18. Chicago Bears, 346.1 yards per game
15 / 32
17. Oakland Raiders, 346.4 yards per game
16 / 32
16. Jacksonville Jaguars, 352.9 yards per game
17 / 32
15. Philadelphia Eagles, 356.9 yards per game
18 / 32
14. Baltimore Ravens, 358.7 yards per game
19 / 32
13. Buffalo Bills, 362.3 yards per game
20 / 32
12. New York Giants, 363.6 yards per game
21 / 32
11. Cincinnati Bengals, 367.3 yards per game
22 / 32
10. New York Jets, 371.2 yards per game
23 / 32
9. Atlanta Falcons, 371.3 yards per game
24 / 32
8. Carolina Panthers, 374.1 yards per game
25 / 32
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 374.2 yards per game
26 / 32
6. San Diego Chargers, 377.8 yards per game
27 / 32
5. Seattle Seahawks, 385.1 yards per game
28 / 32
4. New England Patriots, 393.6 yards per game
29 / 32
3. New Orleans Saints, 395.0 yards per game
30 / 32
2. Pittsburgh Steelers, 402.9 yards per game
31 / 32
1. Arizona Cardinals, 422.9 yards per game
32 / 32
Tampa Bay Times: Winstometer, Week 15
The Tampa Tribune: Individual goals remain in final two games
NFL.com: 39 things we learned from Week 15
ESPN: Bucs eliminated from playoff race
FOX Sports: Who will win the 2015 NFL rushing title?
Pewter Report: Bucs out of postseason but have a lot to play for
BucsNation: Watch Winston get down the field in just three passes
JoeBucsFan.com: Marpet made GMC better[

Seahawks win boots Bucs from playoffs
Coach Smith on Bucs vs. Rams
Happy holidays from Bucs cheerleaders
Winston sets another Buc rookie record
