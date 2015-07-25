Headlines: Underdog Defensive Ends

Photos of the linebackers on the Buccaneers' roster prior to training camp.
Pewter Report: Fatinikun is Bucs' Tasmanian Devil, Underdog DEs
BucsNation: Can the Buccaneers' Defense Terrorize the NFL Again?
NFL.com: Madden NFL 16 Quarterback Rankings
ESPN: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 53-Man roster projection
FOX Sports: Will your team exceed expectations?
Bleacher Report: Every Team's Most Positive Training-Camp Dilemma
JoeBucsFan.com: Kenny Bell and Quarterbacks
NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM
> Fans' top moments in Bucs history, No. 1
Pasco County Heads Up Football Clinic
Life After Football: Ryan Nece
Winston reacts to Madden rating
> Data Crunch: Winston & NFL Draft History
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Fans' top moments in Bucs history, No. 2
Fans' top moments in Bucs history, No. 3
Fans' top moments in Bucs history, No. 4> Fans' top moments in Bucs history, No. 5
AROUND THE DIVISION
Saints: Battle at Kick Returner
Panthers: Position Preview: Safeties
Falcons: Rookies Primed to Make Instant Impact
VIDEO OF THE DAY**
TWEET OF THE DAY**