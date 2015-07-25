Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: Underdog Defensive Ends

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Jul 25, 2015 at 12:30 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com

2015 Buccaneers Linebackers

Photos of the linebackers on the Buccaneers' roster prior to training camp.

#54- Lavonte David
1 / 30
#54- Lavonte David
2 / 30
#54- Lavonte David
3 / 30
#50- Bruce Carter
4 / 30
#50- Bruce Carter
5 / 30
#50- Bruce Carter
6 / 30
#51- Danny Lansanah
7 / 30
#51- Danny Lansanah
8 / 30
#51- Danny Lansanah
9 / 30
#58- Kwon Alexander
10 / 30
#58- Kwon Alexander
11 / 30
#58- Kwon Alexander
12 / 30
#59- Quinton Alston
13 / 30
#59- Quinton Alston
14 / 30
#59- Quinton Alston
15 / 30
#53- Larry Dean
16 / 30
#44- Khaseem Greene
17 / 30
#44- Khaseem Greene
18 / 30
#44- Khaseem Greene
19 / 30
#49- Josh Keyes
20 / 30
#49- Josh Keyes
21 / 30
#49- Josh Keyes
22 / 30
#71- Jared Koster
23 / 30
#71- Jared Koster
24 / 30
#71- Jared Koster
25 / 30
#45- Orie Lemon
26 / 30
#45- Orie Lemon
27 / 30
#52- Jason Williams
28 / 30
#52- Jason Williams
29 / 30
#52- Jason Williams
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pewter Report: Fatinikun is Bucs' Tasmanian Devil, Underdog DEs
BucsNation: Can the Buccaneers' Defense Terrorize the NFL Again?
NFL.com: Madden NFL 16 Quarterback Rankings
ESPN: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 53-Man roster projection
FOX Sports: Will your team exceed expectations?
Bleacher Report: Every Team's Most Positive Training-Camp Dilemma
JoeBucsFan.com: Kenny Bell and Quarterbacks

NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM
> Fans' top moments in Bucs history, No. 1

Pasco County Heads Up Football Clinic
Life After Football: Ryan Nece
Winston reacts to Madden rating
> Data Crunch: Winston & NFL Draft History
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Fans' top moments in Bucs history, No. 2
Fans' top moments in Bucs history, No. 3
Fans' top moments in Bucs history, No. 4> Fans' top moments in Bucs history, No. 5
AROUND THE DIVISION
Saints: Battle at Kick Returner
Panthers: Position Preview: Safeties
Falcons: Rookies Primed to Make Instant Impact
VIDEO OF THE DAY**

TWEET OF THE DAY**

PREVIOUS HEADLINES >

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 11.0

It's the final roundup before the real thing. Where do experts have the Bucs focusing in the first round?
news

Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 10.0

We circle back to an original pick for the Buccaneers in our last mock draft before the real thing.
news

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Vita Vea

As expected, the Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on DL Vita Vea's initial NFL contract, which extends the deal through the 2022 season
news

NFL Reveals Bucs Representative at 2021 NFL Draft, Rule Changes & a Schedule Release Date | Carmen Catches Up

It was a busy week of NFL announcements and the Bucs' Lombardi Trophy went on tour, even joined by some friends in Tampa Bay.
Advertising