Headlines: What to Do at Pick No. 9?

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Mar 02, 2016 at 08:46 AM

Photos: Free Agent Defensive Tackles

A look at a few DTs who are expected to hit free agency next week.

Malik Jackson
1 / 32

Malik Jackson

Ian Williams
2 / 32

Ian Williams

Nick Fairley
3 / 32

Nick Fairley

Jaye Howard
4 / 32

Jaye Howard

Damon Harrison
5 / 32

Damon Harrison

Haloti Ngata
6 / 32

Haloti Ngata

Terrance Knighton
7 / 32

Terrance Knighton

Cedric Thornton
8 / 32

Cedric Thornton

Brandon Mebane
9 / 32

Brandon Mebane

Akiem Hicks
10 / 32

Akiem Hicks

Steve McLendon
11 / 32

Steve McLendon

B.J. Raji
12 / 32

B.J. Raji

Jason Jones
13 / 32

Jason Jones

Tyrunn Walker
14 / 32

Tyrunn Walker

Mike DeVito
15 / 32

Mike DeVito

Henry Melton
16 / 32

Henry Melton

Al Woods
17 / 32

Al Woods

Kevin Williams
18 / 32

Kevin Williams

Antonio Smith
19 / 32

Antonio Smith

Jared Crick
20 / 32

Jared Crick

Kendall Reyes
21 / 32

Kendall Reyes

Ahtyba Rubin
22 / 32

Ahtyba Rubin

Cullen Jenkins
23 / 32

Cullen Jenkins

Sammie Lee Hill
24 / 32

Sammie Lee Hill

Leger Douzable
25 / 32

Leger Douzable

Randy Starks
26 / 32

Randy Starks

Billy Winn
27 / 32

Billy Winn

Kyle Love
28 / 32

Kyle Love

Kedric Golston
29 / 32

Kedric Golston

Alex Carrington
30 / 32

Alex Carrington

Pat Sims
31 / 32

Pat Sims

Brandon Thompson
32 / 32

Brandon Thompson

The Tampa Bay Times: Bucs add team eye doctor
The Tampa Tribune: White could be valuable veteran addition
NFL.com: Potential destinations for Mario Williams
ESPN: Will Bucs be players in free agency?
BucsNation: McShay goes with Hargreaves
Pewter Report: Seven-round mock draft
JoeBucsFan: Putting Combine into perspective[

Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0
Free agency focus: Defensive tackles
POLL: What should the Bucs do at No. 9?
Farewell from Cheerleader Megan
Free agency focus: Running backs
Fastest 40 times at the Combine

Advertising