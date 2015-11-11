Help the Bucs "Sack Hunger & Stack Toys"

As the Tampa Bay community gears up for the holiday season, Buccaneers fans are encouraged to show their support for those less fortunate by donating nonperishable food and unwrapped toys at the "SACK HUNGER STACK TOYS" DRIVE, presented by Raymond James Financial. This year's collection drive, benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Ministries and Toys for Tots, will take place on Sunday, November 15 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium before the Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys. Volunteers will accept donations throughout the stadium parking lots at the large treasure chests approaching each stadium entrance. Fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys and a variety of food items, including:
- Baby food
- Boxed nonperishable food
- Canned meats
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Canned juices
- Canned soups
- Pasta
- Peanut butter
- Sugar or flour
For the third year in a row, in conjunction with the collection drive, UnitedHealthcare has committed to donate 1,200 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay for each Buccaneers sack this season. In addition, the Buccaneers, Raymond James Financial, Moffitt Cancer Center and Sysco West Coast Florida employees will be collecting nonperishable food and toys at their offices. To learn more, visit SackHunger.com.
What:Buccaneers "Sack Hunger Stack Toys" Drive, presented by Raymond James Financial, with support from UnitedHealthcare, Sysco West Coast Florida and Moffitt Cancer Center.
Who: Benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Ministries and Toys for Tots
When:Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys - Raymond James Stadium - Sunday, November 15 - 10:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. (collection drive)
Where: Donation locations: Stadium parking lots at the large treasure chests approaching each stadium entrance. For map of treasure chest locations, visit SackHunger.com.