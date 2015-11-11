Help the Bucs "Sack Hunger & Stack Toys"

As the Tampa Bay community gears up for the holiday season, Buccaneers fans are encouraged to show their support for those less fortunate by donating nonperishable food and unwrapped toys at the "SACK HUNGER STACK TOYS" DRIVE, presented by Raymond James Financial. This year's collection drive, benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Ministries and Toys for Tots, will take place on Sunday, November 15 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium before the Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys. Volunteers will accept donations throughout the stadium parking lots at the large treasure chests approaching each stadium entrance. Fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys and a variety of food items, including: