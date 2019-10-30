Hot Topics from Arians Presser: Bucs are Angry

2. Taking the Ball Away from Russell Wilson? Not Easy

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has a league-best and career-high 115.5 passer rating at the midway point of the Seahawks' schedule, and the main reason is his absurd touchdown-to-interception ratio. Not only does Wilson lead the NFL with 17 touchdown passes, but he's also the league's best at protecting the football, with just one interception in 250 attempts. Arians, who faced Wilson twice a year while head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, has a huge amount of respect for the Seahawks' heady passer.

"Russell's a really smart guy and he doesn't take many chances," said Arians. "He doesn't take a lot of chances, but he is a great deep ball thrower. When he throws it, it's coming down over the outside shoulder. When you get interceptions on him, or sack-fumbles – which have happened in the past – they're rare, but he's excellent."

Wilson also has 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground this season, so it's far from a win when opposing defenses flush him from the pocket. Since he can succeed by either tucking it away and running or finding an open man on the move, broken plays don't often lead to turnovers for Wilson, either.

"Russell knows when to run [and] he knows when to get it out of his hand," said Arians. "I think the really good ones – when you plug guys in – they'll take control of it for you."

3. He's Looking Forward to Playing in Seattle…No, Really

Seattle's CenturyLink Field can be rough for opposing offenses because the stadium design amplifies the crowd noise, and the "12th Man" is very good at knowing when to crank it up and when not to crank it up. Arians…likes that?

"Other than Kansas City, as far as an outside stadium, it's unbelievable," he said. "It's a soccer crowd, it's nonstop and when they crank it up, the whole place is shaking. It's a fun place to go for me. I enjoy that environment."

Perhaps that's because his teams have had success there. Arians was the head coach for five seasons in Arizona, which meant an annual trip to the Pacific Northwest. Even though Seattle was very good in that same five-year span (54-25-1 in the regular season, with two Super Bowl appearances and one championship), Arians' Cardinals had little trouble in Seattle. The Cardinals won there in four of those five seasons, the exception being 2014.