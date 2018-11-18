How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Giants: Time, TV, Live Stream, Radio

The Buccaneers go back on the road for Week 11 as they set out to turn the tides on their season against the New York Giants. The Giants are coming off a short week, eking out a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football this past week. They may have gotten the win but that also means limited recovery time after a cross-country trip across four times zones.

The Bucs take their high-powered offense into the Big Apple to take on the league's 26th-ranked defense. The Giants are giving up an average of 367.2 yards per game, 244.7 of which is through the air. The Bucs are averaging 452.8 yards per game, which is absolutely ludicrous, and puts them on pace to finish with the most yards in a season in NFL history – yes, ahead of "The Greatest Show on Turf" – by a long shot.

It may be the Bucs' defense that has its day, led by one man who has a little extra motivation in returning to New York. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul spent the last eight seasons as a Giant before he was traded by the team to Tampa Bay. While the Bucs are very glad to have him, he leads the team with eight sacks this season, and he is happy to be in Tampa, there's a little bit of residual emotion leftover from his departure and he'll be looking to show New York what it's been missing in his first game facing off against his former team.

Check out how to watch all the action below:

What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) vs. New York Giants (2-7)

When: Sun., Nov. 18, 1 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How to Watch:

TV: FOX

Announcers: Play-by-play – Thom Brennaman, color analyst – Chris Spielman, sideline reporter – Shannon Spake

National/International Streaming: Stream the game on the Fox Sports Go app.

For a full list of every NFL broadcast this weekend, and which games will be available in certain areas, click here.

How to Listen:

Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore, T.J. Rives

98ROCK (97.9 - Tampa)

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area