How to Watch & Listen: Buccaneers vs. Steelers

The Bucs will open their preseason schedule with a trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Heinz Field.

Being the first preseason game, the Bucs aren't placing a huge emphasis on game-planning. Rather, this will be the first chance for rookies and younger players to 'get exposure or get exposed' in the words of Head Coach Bruce Arians.

"Young players – they're going to play the majority of the game, 80 percent of it," Arians said on Wednesday after the team's last full practice before the game. "One or two of them are either going to get exposed or have good exposure, and that's really what this is all about. That's what we talked to them about it. What they're putting on tape is not just for us – 31 other teams are going to look at it. So, you want to put the best thing you have on tape to be evaluated."

This year will also include a live-stream option for all four games, starting with Friday's contest, for the very first time. The stream is available through the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com/live. It is subject to market restrictions and available in the same markets with television coverage. Out-of-market fans can watch on NFL Game Pass.

See below for how to watch and listen to the game in your area on our regional affiliates.

How to Watch:

Chris Myers, Ronde Barber, Dan Lucas

WFLA - Tampa

WESH – Orlando

WFTX – Ft. Myers

WOGX – Gainesville

WFNA – Pensacola, Mobile, AL

WZDX – Huntsville, AL

WTLH – Tallahassee

WMBB – Panama City

WPBF – West Palm Beach

NFL Network

The primetime preseason matchup will air on NFL Network for all out-of-market fans. Local fans and fans in regional-affiliate markets will need to watch on their local stations listed above.

How to Listen:

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore, T.J. Rives

98ROCK (98.7 - Tampa)

The Boot (103.9 FM – Brooksville)

ESPN SW Florida (99.3 FM – Ft. Myers/Naples/Punta Gorda)

Citrus (95.3 FM - Homosassa)

WLKF (96.7 FM and 1430 AM – Lakeland)

WYGM (740 AM/ 96.9 FM – Orlando and Melbourne)

WSTU (1450 AM - Port St. Lucie)

ESPN Tallahassee (97.9 FM – Tallahassee)

En Español

WTMP-FM 96.1 and WMGG-AM 1470 (Tampa)

Satellite Radio

Sirius XM 829

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here