How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Rams

The Buccaneers will make their first road trip of 2021 as they take on the Rams in Los Angeles in what is also their farthest road trip of the season. The 2,500-mile trek comes as both teams are undefeated through the first two weeks and rank in the top five league-wide in most polls. Los Angeles has a new quarterback under center in Matthew Stafford, who adds another dimension to Head Coach Sean McVay's offense in the form of the deep ball. On the other side of the ball, the Rams have veteran defensive tackle and all-around game wrecker Aaron Donald that the Bucs' offensive line will have to contend with.

Tampa Bay will bring their own high-powered attach to the South Bay of LA, riding a 10-game win streak, nine of which have seen them score 30 or more points per game, establishing a new league record. Quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ leads the NFL with nine touchdowns in the first two games of the season and weapons like tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, who has had multiple touchdowns in three-straight games dating back to last season, are riding streaks of their own. The Bucs' 79 points scored through Week Two are the most in team history and rank first in the league as do their two defensive touchdowns. They're also tied for the most red zone touchdowns with seven.

The clash of two of the league's best teams will take place in the brand-new SoFi Stadium in front of most of the country as FOX's Game of the Week.

Matchup:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Television Network: FOX

Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play by play), Troy Aikman (color), Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (reporters)

Listen Live:

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

