How to Watch: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Oct 07, 2021 at 02:36 PM
Carmen Vitali

After back-to-back road trips, the Buccaneers return home for the first time since Week Two to face their in-state rivals from down south. The Miami Dolphins come to town toting a 1-3 record and some question marks at quarterback, thanks to previous starter Tua Tongavailoa being sidelined with injury. It will be Bucs quarterback Tom Brady's former backup Jacoby Brissett who will get the start for the Dolphins in his place as Brady stares down a Brian Flores defense that should have some pretty familiar tendencies from pair's time together in New England, as well.

There's also the curious case of Brady and the Dolphins – which is the team he's lost to most in his career. Former AFC East rivals, Brady has played Miami 35 times and well, still has a winning record. He's 23-12 against them. Those 12 losses are double what he has against any other team, though. The last time Brady played against them, his Patriots lost 27-24 in the last game of 2019 after quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw the game-winning touchdown with 24 seconds left on the clock.

Will Brissett be able to manage such heroics as the Dolphins come into Raymond James Stadium for the first time since 2013? Tampa Bay's last matchup with Miami was at their place in 2017, with the Bucs besting their fishy foes 30-20 in a game that was rescheduled from Week One to November 19 because of Hurricane Irma.

Here's how to watch if you aren't coming to the game:

Matchup:

Miami Dolphins (1-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

Watch on TV:

  • Sunday, October 10, 2021
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
  • Television Network: CBS
  • Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (color), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO  93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF  850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

·     Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

·     On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

