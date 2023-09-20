How to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. In front of a national audience, both clubs will vie to remain undefeated. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. Week Three provides the Bucs with an opportunity to prove their worth as legitimate contenders against one of the NFC's early frontrunners. Tampa Bay will seek its first 3-0 start since 2005 against an ascending Eagles' franchise, boasting a lethal dual-threat quarterback, dynamic wide receiver tandem and an opportunistic defense.