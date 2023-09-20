How to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. In front of a national audience, both clubs will vie to remain undefeated. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. Week Three provides the Bucs with an opportunity to prove their worth as legitimate contenders against one of the NFC's early frontrunners. Tampa Bay will seek its first 3-0 start since 2005 against an ascending Eagles' franchise, boasting a lethal dual-threat quarterback, dynamic wide receiver tandem and an opportunistic defense.
Matchup
- Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
Watch
- Monday, September 25, 2023
- Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium
- Network: ABC/ESPN+
- Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (reporter)
Listen Live
- TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)
- SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora
Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)
*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)
- BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
- DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
- ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
- FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
- GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
- HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
- LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
- MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
- ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
- PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
- PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
- SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
Satellite Radio
- Sirius/XM Channel 225 or 226 - Click here for more information.
Download the App
- Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!
Social Media Accounts
Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.
NFL +
- With NFL+ Premium, get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more. Click here for more information.
Tickets
- Catch the action at Raymond James Stadium this season. Visit buccaneers.com/tickets to secure your tickets today!