How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills 

The Buccaneers will face the Bills in a Thursday Night Football showdown. Find out how to view the action

Oct 26, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Buffalo for a prime-time matchup against the Bills in Week Eight. Coming off a 16-13 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, ceding first place in the division to Atlanta, the Bucs will strive to snap a two-game losing streak in Week 8. The two clubs will play on a Thursday Night Football stage on October 26 at Highmark Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bills are also coming off a 29-25 defeat on the road to the Patriots and will vie for redemption on their home field come Thursday. Here is how to watch, listen and live stream the action:

Matchup

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Buffalo Bills (4-3)

Watch

  • Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)
  • Network: Prime Video and FOX 13 (Tampa)
  • Broadcast Crew: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Download the App

  • Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!
  • Bucs App Exclusive Giveaway - Download the app, turn on push alerts, click the giveaway alert each game and you can win prizes!

Social Media Accounts

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.

NFL +

TNF

Tickets

  • Catch the action at Raymond James Stadium this season. Visit buccaneers.com/tickets to secure your tickets today!

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on DAZN/NFL Game Pass.

Week 8 Uniform

How to Watch on Prime Video

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills game on Thursday Night Football live on Prime Video anywhere in the U.S using your Amazon Prime Account.

It's easy to find — go to the Prime Video app on your TV, computer, or mobile device, and you'll see games on the Home page, Sports page, or under "live and upcoming events." Or, go to the Amazon homepage and click Prime Video where you see the "live and upcoming events" link. Games will also be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel, through the NFL mobile app via NFL+, and through your local affiliate in the home and away team markets. Go to the TNF Help Hub for more details.

Prime members in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video for no additional fees by clicking "Watch."

How to Subscribe to Watch on Prime Video

If you do not have an Amazon Prime Account, click here to start your 30-day free trial.

How to Watch Prime Vision

Watch Thursday Night Football live never before with Prime Vision. Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats presents fans with an unprecedented opportunity to deepen their viewing experience of live NFL action.

To watch click on 'More Details', then select the Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats broadcast.

