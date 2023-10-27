How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Buffalo for a prime-time matchup against the Bills in Week Eight. Coming off a 16-13 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, ceding first place in the division to Atlanta, the Bucs will strive to snap a two-game losing streak in Week 8. The two clubs will play on a Thursday Night Football stage on October 26 at Highmark Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bills are also coming off a 29-25 defeat on the road to the Patriots and will vie for redemption on their home field come Thursday. Here is how to watch, listen and live stream the action: