How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Buffalo for a prime-time matchup against the Bills in Week Eight. Coming off a 16-13 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, ceding first place in the division to Atlanta, the Bucs will strive to snap a two-game losing streak in Week 8. The two clubs will play on a Thursday Night Football stage on October 26 at Highmark Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bills are also coming off a 29-25 defeat on the road to the Patriots and will vie for redemption on their home field come Thursday. Here is how to watch, listen and live stream the action:
Matchup
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Buffalo Bills (4-3)
Watch
- Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)
- Network: Prime Video and FOX 13 (Tampa)
- Broadcast Crew: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)
Listen Live
- TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)
- SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora
Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)
*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)
- BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
- DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
- ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
- FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
- GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
- HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
- LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
- MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
- ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
- PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
- PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
- SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
Satellite Radio
- Sirius/XM Channel 225 (home) or 226 (away) - Click here for more information.
Download the App
Social Media Accounts
Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.
NFL +
- With NFL+ Premium, get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more. Click here for more information.
TNF
- Prime Video is the home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15-regular season games during the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and kickoff begins at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click on this link to view the game's watch page.
Tickets
International
- In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on DAZN/NFL Game Pass.
Week 8 Uniform
How to Watch on Prime Video
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills game on Thursday Night Football live on Prime Video anywhere in the U.S using your Amazon Prime Account.
It's easy to find — go to the Prime Video app on your TV, computer, or mobile device, and you'll see games on the Home page, Sports page, or under "live and upcoming events." Or, go to the Amazon homepage and click Prime Video where you see the "live and upcoming events" link. Games will also be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel, through the NFL mobile app via NFL+, and through your local affiliate in the home and away team markets. Go to the TNF Help Hub for more details.
Prime members in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video for no additional fees by clicking "Watch."
How to Subscribe to Watch on Prime Video
How to Watch Prime Vision
Watch Thursday Night Football live never before with Prime Vision. Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats presents fans with an unprecedented opportunity to deepen their viewing experience of live NFL action.
To watch click on 'More Details', then select the Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats broadcast.