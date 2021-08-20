How to Watch: Titans vs. Buccaneers

After two days of joint practices, the Buccaneers will take on the Tennessee Titans at home for their second of three preseason games this year. It was an excellent chance for the two teams to get meaningful practice reps against each other. After all, training camp and going up against your own teammates can get redundant.

"Really pleased with the work we've gotten the last two days – extremely good competition," said Head Coach Bruce Arians after Thursday's practice. "Obviously, it always happens when the flyers and the gunners get together, something starts. But it was spirited, it was great practice and I really appreciate the Titans for coming down here and helping us get better, and hopefully we made them better."

Due to the physicality, and perhaps 'spiritedness' of the practices, Arians has already announced that quarterback Blaine Gabbert will make the start for the Buccaneers and none of the Tampa Bay starters will play in Saturday's game.

That, however, means that depth and bubble players whose roster spots are not guaranteed will get some significant reps and therefore, a good chance to prove themselves.

