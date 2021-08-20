Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Titans vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Aug 20, 2021 at 01:03 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

After two days of joint practices, the Buccaneers will take on the Tennessee Titans at home for their second of three preseason games this year. It was an excellent chance for the two teams to get meaningful practice reps against each other. After all, training camp and going up against your own teammates can get redundant.

"Really pleased with the work we've gotten the last two days – extremely good competition," said Head Coach Bruce Arians after Thursday's practice. "Obviously, it always happens when the flyers and the gunners get together, something starts. But it was spirited, it was great practice and I really appreciate the Titans for coming down here and helping us get better, and hopefully we made them better."

Due to the physicality, and perhaps 'spiritedness' of the practices, Arians has already announced that quarterback Blaine Gabbert will make the start for the Buccaneers and none of the Tampa Bay starters will play in Saturday's game.

That, however, means that depth and bubble players whose roster spots are not guaranteed will get some significant reps and therefore, a good chance to prove themselves.

Matchup:

Tennessee Titans (1-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)

Watch on TV:

Saturday, August 21, 2021

·     Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

·     Location: Raymond James Stadium

·     Television Network: WFLA – Tampa

·     Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play by play), Rondé Barber (color), Dan Lucas (reporter)

Regional:

WESH – Orlando

WKRG – Mobile

WTLH – Tallahassee

WMBB – Panama City 

WOGX – Gainesville

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

·     Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)

·     Bucs Official App

·     Buccaneers.com

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO  93.1 FM

FT MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF  850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

·     Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

·     On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

