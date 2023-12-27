Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Saints on New Year’s Eve for a chance to clinch the NFC South crown. Find out how to view the action

Dec 27, 2023 at 09:51 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

In a high-stakes rematch, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 31. A win would solidify the NFC South crown for the Bucs. Tampa Bay won the first meeting between the two teams in Week Seven, 26-9, and the club is riding a four-game win streak into Sunday's New Year's Eve showdown on the gridiron. The Bucs are coming off a rousing 30-12 victory against Jacksonville in Week 16, in which the Bucs pitched a 30-0 shutout until late in the third quarter. Coming off the two most convincing and complementary performances of the year, the Buccaneers will vie to continue the trend against a divisional foe on Sunday. Here is how to view the action:

Matchup

  • New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

Watch

  • Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium
  • Network: FOX
  • Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

How to Watch: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

