How to Watch: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

In a high-stakes rematch, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 31. A win would solidify the NFC South crown for the Bucs. Tampa Bay won the first meeting between the two teams in Week Seven, 26-9, and the club is riding a four-game win streak into Sunday's New Year's Eve showdown on the gridiron. The Bucs are coming off a rousing 30-12 victory against Jacksonville in Week 16, in which the Bucs pitched a 30-0 shutout until late in the third quarter. Coming off the two most convincing and complementary performances of the year, the Buccaneers will vie to continue the trend against a divisional foe on Sunday. Here is how to view the action: