How to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured the NFC South crown for the third-straight year and will conclude Super Wild Card Weekend with a showdown at Raymond James Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles. After a midseason lull, the Bucs won five of their final six games in the 2023 slate to put themselves in the playoff tournament. The defending NFC Champion Eagles will come to town, who began the year with a hot 10-1 start. Philadelphia sputtered to a 1-5 record over the final six games of the 2023 season, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to move into the driver's seat of the NFC East. Despite the team's recent struggles, the Eagles rank seventh in points scored (25.5) and boast a stout offensive, a dual-threat quarterback in the gun and dynamic cast featuring A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and D'Andre Swift. Defensively, Haason Reddick sets the tone in the trenches and leads Philadelphia with 11.0 sacks. The two teams met in Week Three with the Eagles coming out on top with a 25-11 decision. The Eagles won the advantage on the ground and in the Wild Card matchup, the Bucs will vie for redemption. Here is how to view the action: