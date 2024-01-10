Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will cap off Super Wild Card Weekend with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Eagles

Jan 10, 2024 at 06:00 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured the NFC South crown for the third-straight year and will conclude Super Wild Card Weekend with a showdown at Raymond James Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles. After a midseason lull, the Bucs won five of their final six games in the 2023 slate to put themselves in the playoff tournament. The defending NFC Champion Eagles will come to town, who began the year with a hot 10-1 start. Philadelphia sputtered to a 1-5 record over the final six games of the 2023 season, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to move into the driver's seat of the NFC East. Despite the team's recent struggles, the Eagles rank seventh in points scored (25.5) and boast a stout offensive, a dual-threat quarterback in the gun and dynamic cast featuring A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and D'Andre Swift. Defensively, Haason Reddick sets the tone in the trenches and leads Philadelphia with 11.0 sacks. The two teams met in Week Three with the Eagles coming out on top with a 25-11 decision. The Eagles won the advantage on the ground and in the Wild Card matchup, the Bucs will vie for redemption. Here is how to view the action:

Matchup

  • Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

Watch

  • Sunday, January 15, 2024
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium
  • Network: ESPN
  • Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman(analyst), Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters (reporters)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

NFL +

Tickets

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

