How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Buccaneers will take on the Lions in a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Here is how to view the action

Jan 17, 2024 at 05:00 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions in a Divisional Round showdown at Ford Field on Sunday, January 21. The Bucs advanced in the playoff tournament after defeating the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 at Raymond James Stadium in the Wild Card round, marking the team's first road playoff game since a win in Green Bay in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. The Lions are coming off a rousing 24-23 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams will strive to punch their ticket to the Championship Round on Sunday. The Lions bested the Bucs in the Week Six battle, and the revenge tour will commence in Motown for Tampa Bay. Here is how to watch, listen and stream the action:

Matchup

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-8) at Detroit Lions (13-5)

Watch

  • Sunday, January 21, 2024
  • Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ford Field (Detroit, MI)
  • Network: NBC
  • Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Kaylee Hartung and Melissa Stark (reporters), Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

Advertising