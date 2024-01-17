How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions in a Divisional Round showdown at Ford Field on Sunday, January 21. The Bucs advanced in the playoff tournament after defeating the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 at Raymond James Stadium in the Wild Card round, marking the team's first road playoff game since a win in Green Bay in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. The Lions are coming off a rousing 24-23 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams will strive to punch their ticket to the Championship Round on Sunday. The Lions bested the Bucs in the Week Six battle, and the revenge tour will commence in Motown for Tampa Bay. Here is how to watch, listen and stream the action: