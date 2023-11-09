Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Nov 09, 2023 at 11:50 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

howtowatch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Bucs will face another promising young rookie quarterback in Week 10 as Will Levis takes the reins of the Titans' offense. Tampa Bay has lost two-consecutive close games on the road and back at Raymond James Stadium, the home team will battle for redemption. The Bucs are currently 1.5 games behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South race and in the Titans' AFC South standings, the club sits in last place. Tennessee is 0-4 on the road and it will look to end the winless streak in Tampa. Here is how to view the action this weekend:

Matchup

  • Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

Watch

  • Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium
  • Network: CBS
  • Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (analyst), A.J. Ross (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Download the App

  • Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!
  • Bucs App Exclusive Giveaway - Download the app, turn on push alerts, click the giveaway alert each game and you can win prizes!

Social Media Accounts

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.

NFL +

Tickets

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 

The Buccaneers will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills 

The Buccaneers will face the Bills in a Thursday Night Football showdown. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday in a divisional battle. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Find out how to view the action and see the Bucs in their Creamsicle Uniforms
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints for a division battle on Sunday. Find out how to view the action!
news

How to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Find out how to view the action!
news

How to Watch: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Bears on Sunday, September 17. Find out how to view the action!
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings – Week 1 2023

The Buccaneers will face the Vikings for the regular season opener on September 10. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Ravens for the preseason finale on August 26. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets 

The Buccaneers will face the Jets for Preseason Week 2 on August 19. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers host the Steelers for Preseason Week 1 on August 11. Find out how to view the action.
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield: Rachaad White Has 'Vital' Role in Offense

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield has increasingly relied on the ability of RB Rachaad White to turn a handful of quick passes into key plays that keep the offense moving

Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Nov. 9: Kancey, Dean, Goedeke Among Limited Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup 

2023 Game Preview: Titans-Buccaneers, Week 10

As they seek to snap a losing streak and get back in the thick of the NFC South race, the Buccaneers will face another impressive rookie quarterback as the Titans turn to Will Levis to lead the way

Updates: Trey Palmer Misses Practice on Thursday

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 9

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/9/2023.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Mic'd Up vs. the Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. was mic'd up for the Week 9 game against the Houston Texans. Watch as the safety makes plays and leads his team in Houston

Dave Canales Calls Baker Mayfield a 'Fighter', 'He Wants to Knock You Out' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 10 practice. OC Canales discussed finding more creative ways to utilize the Bucs' weapons, attacking the Tennessee Titans' defense and his admiration of HC Todd Bowles.

Devin White Putting in Work in the Film Room, Striving to be 'Situational Master' | Press Conference

Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 10 practice. LB White discussed staying aggressive on defense and responding against the Tennessee Titans.

Tristan Wirfs Staying Focused Ahead of Game vs. Titans, 'Details Matter' | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 10 practice. T Wirfs discussed responding as a team after last week's game and focusing on not putting the team at a disadvantage.

Larry Foote on Responding to Adversity vs. Tennessee, 'Everybody's Got a Role' | Press Conference

Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Larry Foote spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 10 practice. Coordinator Foote discussed re-establishing their defensive identity, the importance of supporting your teammates and getting ready to attack the second-half of the season.

How to Watch: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Bucs No Stranger to Pressure, Prepare to Clash with Titans | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo looks ahead after the Bucs' game vs. the Texans, QB Baker Mayfield's magnificence under pressure and LB Lavonte David being a 'tackle machine'.

Baker Mayfield on What Cade Otton Brings to The Team, 'He's a Stud' | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 10 practice. QB Mayfield discussed the team being 'locked in' during practice, RB Rachaad White's ability to get open and how he has seen the offense grow throughout the season.

Todd Bowles Breaks Down Game vs. Texans, Cade Otton Being the 'Unsung Hero' | Todd Bowles Show

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles on the weekly radio show.

Titans-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 10

The Buccaneers will be facing another highly-touted rookie quarterback when the Tennessee Titans come to town on Sunday, with both teams looking to get back to their winning ways from the first month of the season

Scouting Report: Titans' Top Game Wreckers | Week 10 

A look at the Titans' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Nov. 8: Dean, Davis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup 

Todd Bowles Discusses Bucs' Mentality Entering Week 10 vs. Titans | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 10 practice. HC Bowles discussed moving on from last week's game, how they can build off an impressive offensive showing in Houston and needing to make plays in the pass rush & pass coverage.

The Bucs Offense Caught Fire, How to Stay Ablaze vs. Tennessee | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott reluctantly comb through the details of the Houston game, discuss the growth on offense and hit on such topics as Spain, hectometers and phonetic spellings

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 8

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/8/2023.
Advertising