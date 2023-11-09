How to Watch: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Bucs will face another promising young rookie quarterback in Week 10 as Will Levis takes the reins of the Titans' offense. Tampa Bay has lost two-consecutive close games on the road and back at Raymond James Stadium, the home team will battle for redemption. The Bucs are currently 1.5 games behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South race and in the Titans' AFC South standings, the club sits in last place. Tennessee is 0-4 on the road and it will look to end the winless streak in Tampa. Here is how to view the action this weekend: