"Hungry" Newcomers Helping Bucs' Defense Bounce Back

"You have to credit Jason Licht and his staff with bringing in the right kind of guys," said Head Coach Dirk Koetter. "Because when you're bringing in guys that weren't with you in training camp, you're bringing in guys that are thankful and hungry – thankful to be here and hungry to be here, hungry to make a name for themselves. And they're big learners and guys that can fit in right off the bat. It also is a testament to the coaches who have had to get those guys up to speed and get them ready. More than anything, it also is a sign of good leadership in the locker room, that they come into a place where guys in the locker room are setting a good example."

Defensive Coordinator Mark Duffner, who also coaches the linebackers, has had a big hand in getting those players up to speed, and for devising lineups that can succeed amidst the constantly shifting personnel. For instance, Adams has taken on a very helpful role as, essentially, a hybrid linebacker in the dime package the Bucs have employed frequently since the loss of Alexander and during the two-game absence by Lavonte David. Duffner has also been impressed by the approach and the results of these midseason fill-ins.

"Our players have responded to those opportunities," he said. "We've put a lot of guys in some different spots based on a number of things, injuries and so forth. I think the plus has been that we've got a hungry group of guys, a bunch of guys that really want to have an opportunity to play. When given that chance, so far they've responded, so we're anxious to see that continue."

Tampa Bay has been relatively fortunate in terms of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, which is one of the reasons they continue to lead the league in yards gained per game. Tight end O.J. Howard recently landed on injured reserve and the Bucs played the last game without starters Demar Dotson and DeSean Jackson, but for the most part the starting lineup has been intact all season on that side of the ball. That's a stark contrast to the defense.