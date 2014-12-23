Important Opportunity for O-Line

T Demar Dotson and the rest of the Bucs' offensive linemen can help each other with cohesive play in the season finale

"I felt more comfortable than the first time, so I think that I'm starting to get more comfortable," he said. "So a little more reps and keep working at it, I'll keep getting better at it."

The Bucs' hopes of finishing the season with a momentum-building win could hinge on how comfortable Dotson and his fellow linemen make McCown feel in the pocket on Sunday.

* That Dotson was willing to speak with the media about Sunday's rough outing on Tuesday was no surprise. The sixth-year veteran – and now one of the longest-tenured players on the Bucs' roster – has been a consistent presence in the locker room during media sessions this season. In fact, the local members of the Pro Football Writers of America were so appreciative of Dotson's assistance this season that on Tuesday they presented him with this year's "Good Guy Award."

ESPN.com's Pat Yasinskas presented Dotson with the award, which is "designed to recognize the player that's most cooperative and helpful to the media." Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy won the first such Good Guy Award last season.

"Demar's a guy that just shows up, win or lose," said Yasinskas. "He's always honest and accountable and accessible. That's really all you can ask for in a player. He helps us do our jobs, and that helps the fans get to know what's going on with the team."

Dotson's NFL story is an interesting one, as he has developed from a very raw prospect into one of the Bucs' core players. The Buccaneers signed the Southern Miss product in 2009 as an undrafted free agent even though he had played all of six college football games after focusing most of his college career on basketball. He was an intriguing reserve until 2012, when he stepped into the starting lineup at right tackle in Week Two. Dotson became a stalwart there, starting every game at right tackle for the Bucs until two weeks ago, when his ascending NFL career took another turn with a switch to left tackle. Dotson's play over the final three games of the season could convince the team to leave him at that extremely important position in 2015.

Dotson's role as a team spokesman has developed just as steadily.

"Last season, you had Donald Penn and Davin Joseph [in the locker room], and I think Dotson kind of deferred to those guys," said Yasinskas. "Now I think he's taken on more of an elder statesmen type of role this year."

*The Bucs filled one of two open spots on the practice squad on Tuesday, and as usual the move addressed an area on the active roster that recently lost some depth.

Tampa Bay's newest contributor is first-year safety Shelton Johnson, whose only previous NFL team is the Oakland Raiders. Johnson, who played his college ball at Wisconsin, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent most of his rookie year on Oakland's practice squad. He did get promoted to the active roster for the final four games of the season, however, and was able to pitch in with one tackle, one fumble recovery and three stops on special teams.

Johnson (6-0, 195) spent the 2014 offseason with Oakland, as well, but was waived midway through the preseason with an injury settlement.