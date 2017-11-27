Jameis Winston Could Soon Resume Throwing

Until he is officially cleared, we will be making the game plan both ways and we will see what happens come Wednesday," said Koetter.

Given that the Koetter has said throughout Winston's period of rest that the team had not discussed the option of shutting the quarterback down for the rest of the season, this week's developments would seem to put him on track to returning to the lineup soon, perhaps on Sunday in Green Bay.

"It's my experience in the NFL that when your starting players are cleared to play, they return to be your full-time players," said Koetter.

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick has started the past three games, which included wins over the Jets and Dolphins and Sunday's loss in Atlanta. In those three outings, Fitzpatrick has completed 47 of 86 passes (54.7%) for 530 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, compiling a passer rating of 84.0. Before he was sidelined for the first time in his three-year NFL career, Winston had completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,920 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, with a passer rating of 87.3. In the four game he started before first suffering his shoulder injury in Arizona, he threw for almost exactly 300 yards per game, completed 61.0% of his passes and had a 7-3 TD-INT ratio.