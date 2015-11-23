Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston, Doug Martin Set NFL Record

Stat Shots presented by Air Force Reserve: The Buccaneers became the first road team in NFL history to throw five touchdowns and run for 200 yards in a the same game.

Nov 23, 2015 at 08:53 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

As noted by Director of NFC Football Communications Randall Liu on Sunday night, the Buccaneers became the first road team in NFL history to have one player throw for five or more touchdowns and another player rush for 200 or more yards. That's because rookie QB Jameis Winston spent the afternoon putting up numbers as impressive as his backfield mate.


Winston completed 19 of 29 passes for 246 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in the best outing of his young career. That tied an NFL rookie record for most touchdown passes in a single game, equaling the mark first set by the Chicago Bears' Ray Buivid against the Chicago Cardinals on Dec. 5, 1937 and then matched 72 years later by Detroit's Matthew Stafford against Cleveland on Nov. 22, 2009.

WATCH: BUCCANEERS VS. EAGLES HIGHLIGHTS

Buivid was picked off once in his big game and Stafford threw two interceptions in his five-TD outing. Thus, Winston is the first rookie in NFL history to have five touchdown passes and no interceptions in a single game.

Winston tied the Buccaneers' own record for most touchdown passes in a game by any quarterback, rookie or not. He had the fourth five-TD outing in team annals:

Player

Opponent-Date

Pass TD

QB Steve DeBerg

vs. ATL-9/13/87

5

QB Josh Freeman

vs. SEA-12/26/10

5

QB Brad Johnson

vs. MIN-11/3/02

5

QB Jameis Winston

at PHI-11/22/15

5

Winston increased his season passing touchdown total by 50 percent on Sunday, giving him 15 so far. He has six games remaining to break Mike Glennon's 2013 record in that category. Here are the top five in that category:

  1. Mike Glennon, 2013…192. Jameis Winston, 2015…15
    1. Josh Freeman, 2009…10
    2. Bruce Gradkowski, 2006…9
      5t. Shaun King, 1999…7
      5t. Doug Williams, 1978…7

What made Winston's five-touchdown day even more compelling viewing was the fact that he threw them to five different players. That marks the first time in franchise history that five different players caught a touchdown pass in the same contest.

Incredibly, Carolina's Cam Newton did the exact same thing on the exact same day. Newton threw his five TD passes in a win over Washington on Sunday to Jonathan Stewart, Mike Tolbert, Ted Ginn, Greg Olsen and Devin Funchess. Though it's more of a coincidence that a milestone or significant achievement, it is interesting how similar the stat lines for Winston and Newton were on Sunday:

QB

Att.

Comp.

Yards

Pct.

TD

INT

Rating

Winston

29

19

246

65.5%

5

0

131.6

Newton

34

21

246

61.8%

5

0

123.3

**

Because Winston and the Buccaneers were so effective in the red zone, kicker Connor Barth spent most of his day kicking extra points (and blasting kickoffs). He had six of them, in fact, to go with a 28-yard field goal that gave him nine points in the game. Barth has been a prolific scorer since returning to the team in Week Five. In fact, in that span, he is the NFL's second-leading scorer. The top 10, all of whom are kickers:

Player

Team

Pts.

Pts./Gm.

  1. Stephen Gostkowski

NE

62

10.3

2. Connor Barth

TB

60

10.0

  1. Graham Gano

CAR

59

9.8

4t. Josh Brown

NYG

57

9.5

4t. Blair Walsh

MIN

57

9.5

  1. Cairo Santos

KC

55

9.2

  1. Chandler Catanzaro

AZ

54

9.0

  1. Caleb Sturgis

PHI

53

8.8

9t. Chris Boswell

PIT

52

8.7

9t. Robbie Gould

CHI

52

8.7

Barth's six extra points in Sunday's game gave him 164 in his career, in 164 attempts. He remains one of only five active kickers who have made all of their career extra point tries. The rest of the list consists of Dan Bailey, Justin Tucker, Ryan Succop and Nick Folk.

Barth's 28-yarder made him 15 of 17 on field goal tries this year, and 131 of 153 (85.6%) in his career. Since the start of the 2011 season, Barth has been good on 89.4% of his field goal tries, and he continues to jockey with Gostkowski and Bailey for the best percentage in that span. Here's how the top five stand after Sunday's games:

Kicker

Team

Made

Att.

Pct.

Dan Bailey

DAL

133

147

90.5%

Stephen Gostkowski*

NE

151

167

90.4%

Connor Barth

TB/DEN

84

94

89.4%

Steven Hauschka

SEA

134

151

88.7%

Josh Brown

STL/CIN/NYG

102

115

88.7%

** Gostkowski and the Patriots play on Monday night

Believe it or not, there was some defensive work by the Buccaneers on Sunday in Philadelphia, even if it was overshadowed by the offensive explosion. At the center of it were the team's two cornerstone defenders, LB Lavonte David and DT Gerald McCoy.

David intercepted two Mark Sanchez passes, returning the second one 20 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was the first touchdown of David's career; he had previously scored two points on a safety. The effort marked the second time in David's career that he has picked off two passes in the same game; before he was drafted in 2012 it had been a very long time since a Buccaneer linebacker had accomplished that feat. Here are the seven instances of a Tampa Bay linebacker getting multiple picks in the same outing, listed in reverse chronological order:*

*

Player

Opponent-Date

INT

Lavonte David

at PHI-11/22/15

2

Lavonte David

vs. BUF-12/8/13

2

Derrick Brooks

vs. CHI-10/24/99

2

Broderick Thomas

at NO-11/1/92

2

Cecil Johnson

vs. DET-10/4/81

2

Dave Lewis

vs. CHI-10/22/78

2

Richard Wood

at NO-12/11/77

2

Chris Conte also intercepted Sanchez once and DE Jacquies Smith recovered a fumble on the game's first possession. With those four turnovers, the Buccaneers' defense extended its streak to 17 games with at least one takeaway. That's the longest active streak in the NFL and the Bucs' longest streak since an amazing run of 54 games with a takeaway that spanned the 2000-03 seasons.

David has eight interceptions in his career, tied for the fifth most by a linebacker in team annals. Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks tops the list and has a commanding lead, but David would need just three more picks to move into second place behind Brooks.

Most Career Interceptions, Linebacker, Buccaneers

Player

Seasons

INTs

  1. Derrick Brooks

1995-2008

25

  1. David Lewis

1977-81

10

3t. Cecil Johnson

1977-85

9

3t. Richard Wood

1976-84

9

5t. Lavonte David

2012-15

8

5t. Scot Brantley

1980-87

8

Meanwhile, McCoy was putting the pressure on Sanchez in the backfield, accounting for 1.5 of the Bucs' three sacks on the day. McCoy moved into the team lead with 6.0 sacks in 2015 and still has a chance to be the team's first double-digit sack producer since Simeon Rice in 2005. McCoy is on pace to finish with 9.6 sacks in 16 games.

McCoy's efforts on Sunday increased his career mark to 33.0 sacks, moving him into a tie for sixth place in Buccaneer history.

Buccaneer Career Sacks                 

Player, Years

Sacks

  1. Lee Roy Selmon, 1976-84

78.5

  1. Warren Sapp, 1995-03

77.0

  1. Simeon Rice, 2001-06

69.5

  1. David Logan, 1979-86

39.0

  1. Chidi Ahanotu, 1993-2000, 2004

34.5

6t. Gerald McCoy, 2010-Present

33.0

6t. Brad Culpepper, 1994-99

33.0

  1. Ronde Barber, 1997-2012

28.0

  1. Broderick Thomas, 1989-93

26.5

  1. Greg Spires, 2002-07

26.0

* *McCoy now has 29.0 sacks since the start of the 2012 season, the most by any defensive tackle in the NFL in that span.

NFL Sack Leaders, Defensive Tackles, 2012-15

Player

Team

Sacks

1. Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay

29.0

  1. Geno Atkins

Cincinnati

27.5

3t. Ndamukong Suh

Miami

26.0

3t. Marcell Dareus*

Buffalo

25.0

  1. Kyle Williams*

Buffalo

22.5

**

Odds and Ends:

  • Sunday's game marked the first time since Sept. 28 of last year (at Pittsburgh) that WRs Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson have caught a touchdown pass in the same game.

Behind-the-Scenes: Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Behind-the-scenes photos of the Buccaneers vs. Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 22nd.

LB Lavonte David, FB Jorvorskie Lane
1 / 91
Bucs Fans Pose for Photo
2 / 91
LB Lansanah, LB David, DE Smith
3 / 91
Bucs Fans in Philly
4 / 91
Bucs Fans
5 / 91
RB Doug Martin
6 / 91
Bucs Fan Ready for Game
7 / 91
CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
8 / 91
Bucs Fan
9 / 91
HC Lovie Smith, Eagles HC Chip Kelly
10 / 91
QB Jameis Winston in Pregame Huddle
11 / 91
Bucs Fans
12 / 91
DT Gerald McCoy
13 / 91
FB Jorvorskie Lane
14 / 91
LB Keyes, LB Alexander, C Allen
15 / 91
QB Jameis Winston
16 / 91
DE Will Gholston
17 / 91
WR Russell Shepard
18 / 91
Locker Room Huddle
19 / 91
TE Luke Stocker
20 / 91
QB Jameis Winston
21 / 91
TE Brandon Myers
22 / 91
Bucs in the Tunnel
23 / 91
DE Will Gholston, CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
24 / 91
QB Jameis Winston
25 / 91
G Logan Mankins
26 / 91
Former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski, QB Winston
27 / 91
WR Evans, RB Martin, TE Myers, FB Lane Jr.
28 / 91
LB Lavonte David, DT Clinton McDonald
29 / 91
Safeties Coach Smith, S Bradley McDougald
30 / 91
HC Lovie Smith
31 / 91
DT Gerald McCoy
32 / 91
QB Jameis Winston, WR Mike Evans
33 / 91
HC Smith, QB Winston, WR Evans
34 / 91
Captains David, Shepard, McCoy, Jackson, Mankins
35 / 91
Coin Toss
36 / 91
Captains Mankins, Shepard, Jackson, David, McCoy
37 / 91
DT Gerald McCoy
38 / 91
LB Jeremiah George
39 / 91
QB Jameis Winston
40 / 91
DT Gerald McCoy
41 / 91
DT Gerald McCoy
42 / 91
QB Jameis Winston
43 / 91
WR Mike Evans
44 / 91
TE Brandon Myers, WR Mike Evans
45 / 91
WR Mike Evans, WR Russell Shepard
46 / 91
QB Jameis Winston, WR Mike Evans
47 / 91
WR Vincent Jackson
48 / 91
WR Vincent Jackson
49 / 91
WR Vincent Jackson
50 / 91
WR Vincent Jackson
51 / 91
QB Jameis Winston
52 / 91
S Chris Conte, CB Sterling Moore, LB Lavonte David
53 / 91
RB Doug Martin
54 / 91
RB Doug Martin
55 / 91
HC Lovie Smith
56 / 91
WR Russell Shepard
57 / 91
WR Russell Shepard
58 / 91
WR Russell Shepard, WR Adam Humphries
59 / 91
RB Charles Sims
60 / 91
RB Charles Sims
61 / 91
CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
62 / 91
HC Lovie Smith
63 / 91
QB Jameis Winston
64 / 91
TE Cameron Brate
65 / 91
TE Cameron Brate
66 / 91
OC Dirk Koetter
67 / 91
P Jacob Schum, K Connor Barth
68 / 91
Bucs Fan
69 / 91
Bucs Fan
70 / 91
LB Lavonte David, DT Akeem Spence
71 / 91
HC Lovie Smith
72 / 91
LB Lavonte David, DT Gerald McCoy
73 / 91
S Chris Conte
74 / 91
OC Dirk Koetter
75 / 91
DT Akeem Spence
76 / 91
LB Lavonte David
77 / 91
LB Lavonte David, LB Kwon Alexander
78 / 91
LB David, QB Winston, LB Alexander
79 / 91
LB Lavonte David
80 / 91
Bucs Fans Cheering
81 / 91
LB David, CB Verner, DT McCoy
82 / 91
RB Doug Martin
83 / 91
LB Lavonte David
84 / 91
Bucs Fans Celebrating
85 / 91
HC Lovie Smith, WR Mike Evans
86 / 91
HC Lovie Smith
87 / 91
WR Vincent Jackson
88 / 91
GM Jason Licht, DT Gerald McCoy
89 / 91
HC Lovie Smith
90 / 91
Team Huddle
91 / 91
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  • Doug Martin increased his career rushing yardage total to 3,345 with his big game in Philadelphia. That didn't move him up the Bucs' all-time list – he remains in the sixth spot – but it put him on the verge of doing so. With 18 more yards he would pass Michael Pittman (3,362) and move into the franchise's all-time top five.
  • The Bucs have played 26 regular-season games since Lovie Smith took over as head coach in 2014. In eight of those games, the team's defense has recorded at least three takeaways, which ties for the second most in the league during that span with Carolina, Buffalo and Philadelphia. The New York Giants top the list with 10 such games.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady Named FedEx Air Player of the Year

Recently-retired Bucs QB Tom Brady was named the 2021 FedEx Air Player of the Year award winner during Thursday night's NFL Honors show and, remarkably, it is the first time he's ever received that particular honor
news

Munich to Host NFL's First Regular-Season Game in Germany

The NFL's International Series is expanding to Germany, with Munich and Frankfurt set to stage regular-season games over the next four years, and the Buccaneers could potentially be a host team
news

NFL Reveals List of 324 Players Invited to 2022 Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine will return in March after a one-year hiatus and on Wednesday the league released its list of invited prospects, including such potential top-five draft picks as Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux
news

Next Step for Vita Vea, Devin White: All-Pro

Getting their first career Pro Bowl selections was a significant honor for Buc defenders Vita Vea and Devin White, but both have larger goals, both individually and for the team
Advertising