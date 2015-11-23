Jameis Winston, Doug Martin Set NFL Record





Winston completed 19 of 29 passes for 246 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in the best outing of his young career. That tied an NFL rookie record for most touchdown passes in a single game, equaling the mark first set by the Chicago Bears' Ray Buivid against the Chicago Cardinals on Dec. 5, 1937 and then matched 72 years later by Detroit's Matthew Stafford against Cleveland on Nov. 22, 2009.

Buivid was picked off once in his big game and Stafford threw two interceptions in his five-TD outing. Thus, Winston is the first rookie in NFL history to have five touchdown passes and no interceptions in a single game.

Winston tied the Buccaneers' own record for most touchdown passes in a game by any quarterback, rookie or not. He had the fourth five-TD outing in team annals:

Player Opponent-Date Pass TD QB Steve DeBerg vs. ATL-9/13/87 5 QB Josh Freeman vs. SEA-12/26/10 5 QB Brad Johnson vs. MIN-11/3/02 5 QB Jameis Winston at PHI-11/22/15 5

Winston increased his season passing touchdown total by 50 percent on Sunday, giving him 15 so far. He has six games remaining to break Mike Glennon's 2013 record in that category. Here are the top five in that category:

Mike Glennon, 2013…192. Jameis Winston, 2015…15 Josh Freeman, 2009…10 Bruce Gradkowski, 2006…9

5t. Shaun King, 1999…7

5t. Doug Williams, 1978…7

What made Winston's five-touchdown day even more compelling viewing was the fact that he threw them to five different players. That marks the first time in franchise history that five different players caught a touchdown pass in the same contest.

Incredibly, Carolina's Cam Newton did the exact same thing on the exact same day. Newton threw his five TD passes in a win over Washington on Sunday to Jonathan Stewart, Mike Tolbert, Ted Ginn, Greg Olsen and Devin Funchess. Though it's more of a coincidence that a milestone or significant achievement, it is interesting how similar the stat lines for Winston and Newton were on Sunday:

QB Att. Comp. Yards Pct. TD INT Rating Winston 29 19 246 65.5% 5 0 131.6 Newton 34 21 246 61.8% 5 0 123.3

Because Winston and the Buccaneers were so effective in the red zone, kicker Connor Barth spent most of his day kicking extra points (and blasting kickoffs). He had six of them, in fact, to go with a 28-yard field goal that gave him nine points in the game. Barth has been a prolific scorer since returning to the team in Week Five. In fact, in that span, he is the NFL's second-leading scorer. The top 10, all of whom are kickers:

Player Team Pts. Pts./Gm. Stephen Gostkowski NE 62 10.3 2. Connor Barth TB 60 10.0 Graham Gano CAR 59 9.8 4t. Josh Brown NYG 57 9.5 4t. Blair Walsh MIN 57 9.5 Cairo Santos KC 55 9.2 Chandler Catanzaro AZ 54 9.0 Caleb Sturgis PHI 53 8.8 9t. Chris Boswell PIT 52 8.7 9t. Robbie Gould CHI 52 8.7

Barth's six extra points in Sunday's game gave him 164 in his career, in 164 attempts. He remains one of only five active kickers who have made all of their career extra point tries. The rest of the list consists of Dan Bailey, Justin Tucker, Ryan Succop and Nick Folk.

Barth's 28-yarder made him 15 of 17 on field goal tries this year, and 131 of 153 (85.6%) in his career. Since the start of the 2011 season, Barth has been good on 89.4% of his field goal tries, and he continues to jockey with Gostkowski and Bailey for the best percentage in that span. Here's how the top five stand after Sunday's games:

Kicker Team Made Att. Pct. Dan Bailey DAL 133 147 90.5% Stephen Gostkowski* NE 151 167 90.4% Connor Barth TB/DEN 84 94 89.4% Steven Hauschka SEA 134 151 88.7% Josh Brown STL/CIN/NYG 102 115 88.7%

** Gostkowski and the Patriots play on Monday night

Believe it or not, there was some defensive work by the Buccaneers on Sunday in Philadelphia, even if it was overshadowed by the offensive explosion. At the center of it were the team's two cornerstone defenders, LB Lavonte David and DT Gerald McCoy.

David intercepted two Mark Sanchez passes, returning the second one 20 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was the first touchdown of David's career; he had previously scored two points on a safety. The effort marked the second time in David's career that he has picked off two passes in the same game; before he was drafted in 2012 it had been a very long time since a Buccaneer linebacker had accomplished that feat. Here are the seven instances of a Tampa Bay linebacker getting multiple picks in the same outing, listed in reverse chronological order:*

Player Opponent-Date INT Lavonte David at PHI-11/22/15 2 Lavonte David vs. BUF-12/8/13 2 Derrick Brooks vs. CHI-10/24/99 2 Broderick Thomas at NO-11/1/92 2 Cecil Johnson vs. DET-10/4/81 2 Dave Lewis vs. CHI-10/22/78 2 Richard Wood at NO-12/11/77 2

Chris Conte also intercepted Sanchez once and DE Jacquies Smith recovered a fumble on the game's first possession. With those four turnovers, the Buccaneers' defense extended its streak to 17 games with at least one takeaway. That's the longest active streak in the NFL and the Bucs' longest streak since an amazing run of 54 games with a takeaway that spanned the 2000-03 seasons.

David has eight interceptions in his career, tied for the fifth most by a linebacker in team annals. Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks tops the list and has a commanding lead, but David would need just three more picks to move into second place behind Brooks.

Most Career Interceptions, Linebacker, Buccaneers

Player Seasons INTs Derrick Brooks 1995-2008 25 David Lewis 1977-81 10 3t. Cecil Johnson 1977-85 9 3t. Richard Wood 1976-84 9 5t. Lavonte David 2012-15 8 5t. Scot Brantley 1980-87 8

Meanwhile, McCoy was putting the pressure on Sanchez in the backfield, accounting for 1.5 of the Bucs' three sacks on the day. McCoy moved into the team lead with 6.0 sacks in 2015 and still has a chance to be the team's first double-digit sack producer since Simeon Rice in 2005. McCoy is on pace to finish with 9.6 sacks in 16 games.

McCoy's efforts on Sunday increased his career mark to 33.0 sacks, moving him into a tie for sixth place in Buccaneer history.

Buccaneer Career Sacks

Player, Years Sacks Lee Roy Selmon, 1976-84 78.5 Warren Sapp, 1995-03 77.0 Simeon Rice, 2001-06 69.5 David Logan, 1979-86 39.0 Chidi Ahanotu, 1993-2000, 2004 34.5 6t. Gerald McCoy, 2010-Present 33.0 6t. Brad Culpepper, 1994-99 33.0 Ronde Barber, 1997-2012 28.0 Broderick Thomas, 1989-93 26.5 Greg Spires, 2002-07 26.0

NFL Sack Leaders, Defensive Tackles, 2012-15

Player Team Sacks 1. Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay 29.0 Geno Atkins Cincinnati 27.5 3t. Ndamukong Suh Miami 26.0 3t. Marcell Dareus* Buffalo 25.0 Kyle Williams* Buffalo 22.5

Odds and Ends: