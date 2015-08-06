Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston Sharp on Review Day

Rookie QB Jameis Winston had one of his better days of the first week of training camp on Thursday, in part because the offense was taking a second crack at some portions of the playbook.

Aug 06, 2015 at 01:17 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Jameis Winston at Training Camp

Photos of quarterback Jameis Winston at Buccaneers Training Camp.

No Title
1 / 25
No Title
2 / 25
No Title
3 / 25
No Title
4 / 25
No Title
5 / 25
No Title
6 / 25
No Title
7 / 25
No Title
8 / 25
No Title
9 / 25
No Title
10 / 25
No Title
11 / 25
No Title
12 / 25
No Title
13 / 25
No Title
14 / 25
No Title
15 / 25
No Title
16 / 25
No Title
17 / 25
No Title
18 / 25
No Title
19 / 25
No Title
20 / 25
No Title
21 / 25
No Title
22 / 25
No Title
23 / 25
No Title
24 / 25
No Title
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

If Jameis Winston looked particularly sharp during Thursday's training camp practice at One Buccaneer Place, there may be a reason for that beyond just the simple day-to-day progress of a talented rookie. After installing major portions of the offensive playbook during the first four days of camp, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used Thursday as a review day. The second time through, many of the concepts began to click.

Not everyone who attended Thursday's practice, which was open to the public and once again packed with onlookers, was as impressed with Winston's performance. Still, the general consensus was that the rookie quarterback was in a groove:

Bucs practice is winding down overall impression Jameis Winston had a solid day but his receivers and running backs had way too many drops

— Chip Carter (@ChipCarterFox13) August 6, 2015

In the middle ground between the naysayers and the obviously impressed witnesses was Winston himself. He spread the credit for a strong day around and seemed to pin his own strong day on the fact that it was something of a refresher course.

"It was a review day and everybody was clicking on all cylinders," said Winston. "It's always good to refresh your memory and go back to the things we already did."

Of course, it's worth pointing out that any given game day is going to be an extended review period of the plays and concepts learned during the week leading up to it. If Winston can absorb his teaching and regurgitate a performance like the one he gave on the practice field on Thursday, that will surely please the Buccaneers and their fans.

Wide receiver Kenny Bell, another member of the Bucs' 2015 draft class, has had an excellent first week of training camp, and he's been a particularly good target for Winston. He had another good day on Thursday, but he was also the perpetrator of one of those drops mentioned above. On the play, Bell ran a comeback route along the left sideline and he came out of his break to find Winston's hard pass almost in his chest already. Bell didn't react quickly enough to haul it in, but he appreciated Winston's pass and knows what he needs to do to make the connection next time.

"It was a great pass," said Bell. "He put it right on the money. Sometimes things just don't time up. That's an 18-yard route and I've got to come out of my break and snap my head around. But when Jameis gets some pressure, he's going to let go of it pretty quick and it's my job to get my head around."

That play aside, Bell agreed that Winston and the entire offense had one of their better days of camp on Thursday.

"I think we fired on all cylinders today," he said. "We had some drops and some M.E.'s [mental errors], but this is the whole process, it's camp. It's about executing and getting that much better every day. If we can execute and get better every single day, that's the goal. This is football – things are going to go wrong, people mess up, things don't look the same way, but when you've got guys hustling around and firing around it makes a big difference."

861winston-story.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five Storylines to Follow at Bucs Mini-Camp

How much will Tom Brady practice and how much will he coach this week, and which side of the ball will carry over its Super Bowl momentum the best…Those and other developments to watch this week at the AdventHealth Training Center
news

Bruce Arians to Participate in Quarterback Coaching Summit & Wrapping Up Bucs OTAs | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs head coach will be on a panel with other coaches from around the league including Bill Belichick and Andy Reid. Plus, the Bucs wrapped up OTAs this week as they look toward mandatory minicamp next week.
news

Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Tight Ends

The Bucs kept their deep tight end group together, led by the rejuvenated Rob Gronkowski, but could be even more productive at the position if O.J. Howard plays a full season in the last year of his rookie deal
news

Kyle Trask Taking it Slow and Steady

Clyde Christensen and Buccaneer coaches are enjoying working with the "clean slate" that is rookie QB Kyle Trask, who has proved to be a very deliberate learner in his first few weeks with the team
Advertising