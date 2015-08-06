Jameis Winston Sharp on Review Day

Wide receiver Kenny Bell, another member of the Bucs' 2015 draft class, has had an excellent first week of training camp, and he's been a particularly good target for Winston. He had another good day on Thursday, but he was also the perpetrator of one of those drops mentioned above. On the play, Bell ran a comeback route along the left sideline and he came out of his break to find Winston's hard pass almost in his chest already. Bell didn't react quickly enough to haul it in, but he appreciated Winston's pass and knows what he needs to do to make the connection next time.