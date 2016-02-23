Jameis Winston Talks Goals for 2016 Season

At the conclusion of the 2015 season, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston had put together one of the best passing seasons in team history. He finished with 4,042 yards, the second-most of any quarterback in franchise history, while also helping Tampa Bay finished with the NFL's fifth-ranked offense, their highest-ever finish. For his efforts, Winston was selected to play in the Pro Bowl.
The Buccaneers finished 6-10 this past season, and in his post-game press conference following the team's final game, Winston said that he was already prepared to move on to his sophomore season. On Tuesday, in an article published by the Monday Morning Quarterback, Winston discussed which areas, specifically, he will be working to improve on this offseason.
"I want to work on my foot quickness," Winston said. "I believe I have good pocket presence, but you never can be too good with your feet, so I have to make sure my feet are quicker. Sometimes I get too wide in the pocket, and I need to keep my feet up under me and be a little smoother in the pocket. I need to improve everything, really, but I just have to get quicker."
During his young career, Winston has shown a keen ability to analyze an area he needs to improve in and address it quickly. Case in point: he had been intercepted four times in a Week 4 loss to the Panthers, and the following week he listed limiting turnovers as his top priority moving forward.
He wasn't intercepted for five weeks after that. In addition to improving with his footwork, Winston said he will continue to focus on protecting the football. Limiting turnovers, he said, was his biggest takeaway from his rookie season.
"One important thing I learned: When you turn the ball over in the NFL, you don't know when you are going to get that chance back. At Florida State, I knew that I was going to get that chance back, because we were one of the better teams in college football. We were going to get another chance, so that turnover wouldn't kill us. Whereas in the NFL, everyone is good, so you never know when you are going to get that chance back. In the NFL, you have to take advantage of every opportunity that you get, and if you don't, you'll usually lose."
