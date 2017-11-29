Jameis Winston to Start in Green Bay

As such, there is now nothing standing between Winston and his first start since Week 11 in New Orleans. Koetter made it clear that the quarterback's health was the only determining factor on whether or not he would return to the lineup. There is no additional risk factor to Winston playing now that his shoulder is healed, and the usual game-to-game injury risk of playing in the NFL will not deter the Buccaneers from putting their starting quarterback back on the field.

"Any player that's back practicing, when have we not done that?" said Koetter of putting a starter back in his spot when he returns from an injury. "When has a player ever come back and not been a starter that week?

"It's a league where, if you're healthy you play; it's [like that] all around the league. The risk factor, that's there every week at every position. When your medical staff clears any player from any injury to play – the players' health is always the number-one thing for every football team – but if a player is at no more risk than whatever normal risk is, and in the NFL that's substantial, then they're going to play. That's what they're paid to do."

While Winston returns, 40% of the Bucs' offensive line is headed in the other direction. Demar Dotson and Ali Marpet, the team's starters at right tackle and center, respectively, were placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, which disrupts the team's starting front five for the first time this year, other than one missed game by left guard Kevin Pamphile in September. Those are tough losses for the Buccaneers, as Dotson and Marpet were playing well on a line that has provided Tampa Bay quarterbacks with good pass protection for much of the season.