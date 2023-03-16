Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Jason Licht: Bucs Have Agreed to Terms with QB Baker Mayfield

On Thursday, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht confirmed that the team has agreed to terms with free agent QB Baker Mayfield, setting up a competition for the starting job with third-year passer Kyle Trask

Mar 16, 2023 at 04:44 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Baker_Agreed_16x9

It takes at least two players to have a battle for a starting job, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now officially have a quarterback competition.

On Thursday, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht confirmed that the team has agreed to terms with sixth-year quarterback Baker Mayfield on a one-year contract, marking its first addition of a player from another team since the start of free agency. Mayfield joins third-year man Kyle Trask as the only two quarterbacks currently under contract with the Buccaneers for the 2023 season. Both will seek to replace Tom Brady, who retired on February 1 after leading Tampa Bay to three straight playoff appearances and a victory in Super Bowl LV.

"We've always, all of us in the front office and the coaches as well ... we've seen a fiery competitor, very confident, smart, he's got a very good arm," said Licht of Mayfield. "He's had a lot of success. He took Cleveland to the playoffs for the [second] time since '94, when Coach [Bill] Belichick was coaching. That says something. We're excited to add him to the fray and it's going to be a great competition. It's going to be, since I've been here, really the real first legit QB competition in training camp, which will be a lot of fun to watch. It's going to make both of them better. I feel very confident about what [Offensive Coordinator] Dave [Canales] is going to do with the offense and with these quarterbacks. Very exciting."

Mayfield was the first-overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Cleveland Browns. He most recently split the 2022 season between Carolina and Los Angeles, starting the Rams last four games. Just three days after being claimed off waivers by the Rams he was thrust into action when John Wolford suffered a neck injury in the first quarter against Las Vegas, and he threw for 230 yards and a touchdown in a 17-16 L.A. victory. Two weeks later, Mayfield threw for 230 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and a 51-14 rout of the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield started four seasons for the Browns before being traded to the Panthers following Cleveland's acquisition of DeShaun Watson. He played in 30 games with 29 starts for Cleveland, averaging 235.4 passing yards per game and tossing 92 touchdowns against 56 interceptions. In 2020, he led the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first playoff appearance in 18 years, compiling a career-best 95.9 passer rating. Mayfield completed 62.8% of his passes that season for 3,563 yards, with a stellar 26-8 touchdown-interception ratio. He was also second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year balloting in 2018 after throwing for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.

After being traded to the Panthers, Mayfield won a training camp battle with Sam Darnold for the starting job and opened the first five contests before being sidelined by an ankle injury. He made one more start in November before being waived and claimed by the Rams.

In all, Mayfield has played in 72 games with 69 starts and has thrown for 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns and 64 interceptions, compiling a career passer rating of 86.5. He has completed 61.4% of his passes (1,386 of 2,259) and has engineered seven game-winning drives and six fourth-quarter comeback victories. He also rushed for 660 yards and six touchdowns.

The Buccaneers are certain to add at least one more quarterback through free agency or the draft, but at the moment the job appears to be up for grabs between Mayfield and Trask. The Buccaneers drafted Trask in the second round in 2021 but he has seen action in just one game with nine passes thrown as the team followed Brady to consecutive NFC South titles. In six preseason games he has completed 72 of 122 passes for 769 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Best Photos of Free Agent Addition Baker Mayfield

View the top photos of new Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
1 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
2 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
3 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
4 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plays against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
5 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plays against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to hand off the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
6 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to hand off the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 13-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)
7 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 13-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 13-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)
8 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 13-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
9 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
10 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
11 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
12 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
13 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield checks his plays on his wristband during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
14 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield checks his plays on his wristband during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
15 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
16 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
17 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
18 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
En foto del domingo 12 de diciembre del 2021, el quarterback Baker Mayfield de los Browns de Cleveland lanza un pase ante los Ravens de Baltimore. El lunes 20 de diciembre del 2021, fuente indica a The Associated Press que Mayfield no dio negativo en la prueba de COVID-19 y no podrÃ¡ ser activado para enfrentar a los Raiders. (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)
19 / 78

En foto del domingo 12 de diciembre del 2021, el quarterback Baker Mayfield de los Browns de Cleveland lanza un pase ante los Ravens de Baltimore. El lunes 20 de diciembre del 2021, fuente indica a The Associated Press que Mayfield no dio negativo en la prueba de COVID-19 y no podrÃ¡ ser activado para enfrentar a los Raiders. (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)
20 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
21 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
El quarterback Baker Mayfield lanza un pase por los Browns de Cleveland ante los Ravens de Baltimore el partido del domingo 28 de noviembre de 2021, en Baltimore. (AP Foto/Nick Wass)
22 / 78

El quarterback Baker Mayfield lanza un pase por los Browns de Cleveland ante los Ravens de Baltimore el partido del domingo 28 de noviembre de 2021, en Baltimore. (AP Foto/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) rolls out of the pocket during an NFL football game, Monday, January 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
23 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) rolls out of the pocket during an NFL football game, Monday, January 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
24 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
25 / 78

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gestures during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield said the Cleveland Browns have work ahead if they want him to help them through their situation with Deshaun Watson. Mayfield, speaking at his football camp near the University of Oklahomaâ€™s campus on Tuesday, June 28, didnâ€™t entirely close the door on stepping in if needed.(AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
26 / 78

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gestures during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield said the Cleveland Browns have work ahead if they want him to help them through their situation with Deshaun Watson. Mayfield, speaking at his football camp near the University of Oklahomaâ€™s campus on Tuesday, June 28, didnâ€™t entirely close the door on stepping in if needed.(AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

Don Wright/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Mayfield's rocky run with Cleveland officially ended Wednesday, July 6, 2022, with the Browns trading the divisive quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
27 / 78

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Mayfield's rocky run with Cleveland officially ended Wednesday, July 6, 2022, with the Browns trading the divisive quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, on Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Mayfield's rocky run with Cleveland officially ended Wednesday, July 6, 2022, with the Browns trading the divisive quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, file)
28 / 78

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, on Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Mayfield's rocky run with Cleveland officially ended Wednesday, July 6, 2022, with the Browns trading the divisive quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, file)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ARCHIVO - Foto del 3 de enero del 2022, el quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland Baker Mayfield calienta antes del juego ante los Steelers de Pittsburgh. El miÃ©rcoles 6 de julio del 2022, los Browns envÃ­an a Mayfield a los Panthers de Carolina a cambio de dos selecciones de Draft condicionales en el 2024 y 2025, informÃ³ a AP una persona que tiene conocimiento de la situaciÃ³n. (AP Foto/Gene J. Puskar, Archivo)
29 / 78

ARCHIVO - Foto del 3 de enero del 2022, el quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland Baker Mayfield calienta antes del juego ante los Steelers de Pittsburgh. El miÃ©rcoles 6 de julio del 2022, los Browns envÃ­an a Mayfield a los Panthers de Carolina a cambio de dos selecciones de Draft condicionales en el 2024 y 2025, informÃ³ a AP una persona que tiene conocimiento de la situaciÃ³n. (AP Foto/Gene J. Puskar, Archivo)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Then-Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Panthers view their starting QB job as an open competition between the newly acquired Baker Mayfield and incumbent Sam Darnold, one that will ultimately be decided at training camp and in preseason games. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)
30 / 78

FILE - Then-Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Panthers view their starting QB job as an open competition between the newly acquired Baker Mayfield and incumbent Sam Darnold, one that will ultimately be decided at training camp and in preseason games. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Then-Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. The Panthers view their starting QB job as an open competition between the newly acquired Baker Mayfield and incumbent Sam Darnold, one that will ultimately be decided at training camp and in preseason games. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
31 / 78

FILE - Then-Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. The Panthers view their starting QB job as an open competition between the newly acquired Baker Mayfield and incumbent Sam Darnold, one that will ultimately be decided at training camp and in preseason games. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ARCHIVO - El quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, Baker Mayfield (6) se retira del campo tras un partido de la NFL en Cleveland, el domingo 12 de diciembre de 2021. (AP Foto/Matt Durisko, Archivo)
32 / 78

ARCHIVO - El quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, Baker Mayfield (6) se retira del campo tras un partido de la NFL en Cleveland, el domingo 12 de diciembre de 2021. (AP Foto/Matt Durisko, Archivo)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
33 / 78

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
34 / 78

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
35 / 78

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
36 / 78

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
37 / 78

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
38 / 78

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
39 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
40 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
41 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield listens during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
42 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield listens during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
43 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
44 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts after the Rams defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
45 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts after the Rams defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
46 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
47 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
48 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
49 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
50 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) hands the ball off to running back Malcolm Brown (41) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
51 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) hands the ball off to running back Malcolm Brown (41) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) calls a play during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
52 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) calls a play during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
53 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) calls a play during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
54 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) calls a play during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
55 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
56 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield prepares to throw during the second half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
57 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield prepares to throw during the second half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to throw during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
58 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to throw during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec.19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
59 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec.19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) passes against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec.19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
60 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) passes against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec.19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) pass the football during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, WI. (Matthew Becker via AP)
61 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) pass the football during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, WI. (Matthew Becker via AP)

NFL
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17)during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
62 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17)during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17)during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
63 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17)during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
64 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

Marcio J. Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
65 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

Marcio J. Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield runs on the field before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
66 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield runs on the field before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

Marcio J. Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after their win against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
67 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after their win against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield waits to be introduced during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
68 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield waits to be introduced during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
69 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
70 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
71 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
72 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
73 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
74 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
75 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) jogs off the field after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
76 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) jogs off the field after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
77 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws while hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
78 / 78

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws while hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

We're pretty familiar with transactions, too! Stop by your local Fifth Third Bank to get started or visit 53.com to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bucs Release 2020 Playoff Hero Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers have released RB Leonard Fournette, who racked up more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage in three years with the team and set franchise playoff records in 2020

news

Bucs Release Cam Brate After Nine Prolific Seasons

The Buccaneers have released veteran TE Cameron Brate, who ranks as one of the most productive pass-catchers in team history

news

Anthony Nelson Agrees to Terms with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were able to retain fifth-year edge rusher Anthony Nelson, who has 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons and who provided several crucial plays down the stretch last season after becoming a starter

news

Jamel Dean Staying With Bucs, Agrees to Terms on New Four-Year Deal

Despite a tight salary cap situation, the Buccaneers were able to retain standout cornerback Jamel Dean on a new four-year contract just before the start of free agency

news

Bucs Agree to Terms with G Aaron Stinnie

The Bucs have retained guard Aaron Stinnie, a 2020 postseason standout, on a new one-year deal, adding another competitor for potential openings on the interior line

news

Bucs Trade Shaq Mason to Texans

The Buccaneers gained the second pick in the sixth round in a deal that sent veteran guard Shaq Mason to Houston on Wednesday…Acquired a year ago in a deal with the Patriots, Mason started 18 games for the Bucs in 2022

news

Bucs Release Donovan Smith After Eight Seasons as Ironman Left Tackle

Donovan Smith, who started all but six games at left tackle for the Buccaneers over the past eight seasons, was released on Tuesday with the new league year and its salary cap looming next week

news

Bucs Add TE Dominique Dafney on Futures Deal

The Bucs added a 16th player to their recent list of reserve/futures signings on Monday, bringing in TE Dominique Dafney, who played 15 games for the Packers in 2020-21

news

Bucs Re-Sign 13 Practice Squad Players for 2023

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed 13 of their 16 practice squad players to futures contracts, which will take effect at the beginning of the 2023 season

news

Ryan Jensen Activated from Injured Reserve

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen is eligible to play for the Buccaneers in Monday night's Wild Card round game against the Cowboys after coming off injured reserve and returning to the active roster

news

Ryan Jensen Designated to Return from IR

Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen could be eligible to return to action soon after being designated to return from injured reserve, opening up a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team

Advertising