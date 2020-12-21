JASON PIERRE-PAUL SELECTED TO PRO BOWL TEAM

The National Football League today announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has been selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl team, earning his third career selection and his first with the Buccaneers.
Through Week 15, Pierre-Paul has recorded 50 tackles (six for loss), 12 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four passes defensed, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He remains the only player in the NFL this season with 5.0-or-more sacks and multiple interceptions. His 9.5 sacks are tied for the seventh-most in the NFL this season and his four strip sacks are tied for the league lead. With his four total takeaways, Pierre-Paul ranks second among all front-seven players, while tying for fourth among that group in interceptions. He is part of a defense that ranks tied for second in tackles for loss, fourth in quarterback hits, tied for fourth in sacks and sixth in total defense.
Since being acquired by Tampa Bay via trade in 2018, Pierre-Paul ranks tied for eighth in the NFL with 30.5 sacks. During that span, he leads the team in sacks and ranks second in quarterback hits (48), tackles for loss (31), forced fumbles (seven) and strip sacks (seven).
The 2021 Pro Bowl selection is Pierre-Paul's first since earning back-to-back trips in 2011 and 2012 as a member of the New York Giants.
