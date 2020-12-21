JASON PIERRE-PAUL SELECTED TO PRO BOWL TEAM

Through Week 15, Pierre-Paul has recorded 50 tackles (six for loss), 12 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four passes defensed, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He remains the only player in the NFL this season with 5.0-or-more sacks and multiple interceptions. His 9.5 sacks are tied for the seventh-most in the NFL this season and his four strip sacks are tied for the league lead. With his four total takeaways, Pierre-Paul ranks second among all front-seven players, while tying for fourth among that group in interceptions. He is part of a defense that ranks tied for second in tackles for loss, fourth in quarterback hits, tied for fourth in sacks and sixth in total defense.