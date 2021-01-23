Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Javon Hagan, Ted Larsen Elevated for NFC Championship Game

The Bucs elevated S Javon Hagan and G Ted Larsen from the practice squad for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Green Bay, giving the team two more players it can choose to keep active for the contest

Jan 23, 2021 at 07:59 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

210121_KZ_Practice_026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated rookie safety Javon Hagan and veteran guard Ted Larsen from their practice squad on Saturday, making both players eligible to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Green Bay. Since the Buccaneers currently have no players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they could only elevate a maximum of two players this weekend.

Hagan could be the rare player who plays in a postseason game before ever seeing any regular-season action. He joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio University in May and has been on the practice squad all season. Hagan was also elevated from the practice squad last week when safeties Jordan Whitehead and Andrew Adams were dealing with injuries, but those two were able to play and the rookie was named a game day inactive. This week, both Whitehead and fellow starter Antoine Winfield, Jr. are on the injury report, and Winfield is considered questionable to play after sustaining an ankle injury in practice.

Larsen is likely to be active for the game on Sunday. He was also elevated for the Divisional Playoff Game in New Orleans last weekend and he was made active for the game over recently-signed guard Earl Watford. Watford has since been released so Larsen is the Bucs' only current option as their backup interior lineman. Larsen has 88 career NFL starts and he stepped in at right guard in the Wild Card game at Washington when Alex Cappa suffered an ankle fracture. The Buccaneers then moved Aaron Stinnie into the starting right guard spot in New Orleans and he will hold that job again in Green Bay.

The option to elevate up to two players from the practice squad for each game is new in 2020 and not related to the roster rule revisions instituted this summer to help teams deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to those two options, teams can also elevate as many additional players as they currently have on the COVID list. In the playoffs, a player can be elevated an unlimited number of times. Hagan and Larsen will automatically revert to the Bucs' practice squad on Monday if the team remains alive in the playoffs.

Related Content

news

Vita Vea Will Return for NFC Championship Game

Tampa Bay's defense is getting a boost for Sunday's conference title game in Green Bay as DL Vita Vea is being activated from injured reserve in time to play against the Packers
news

Kevin Minter Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

ILB Kevin Minter came off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and can now return to practice and will be eligible to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game
news

Bucs Promote Deone Bucannon, Put Jack Cichy on IR

Tampa Bay's rotating inside linebacker depth changed again in the NFC Championship Game week, with Jack Cichy going to injured reserve with a broken arm and Deone Bucannon moving up to the active roster
news

Vita Vea Set to Return to Practice

Buccaneers NT Vita Vea, who has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle fracture in Week Five, will return to the practice field this week and could conceivably play again this season
news

Rookie Javon Hagan Among Three Players Elevated for Divisional Game

The Bucs elevated ILB Deone Bucannon, G Ted Larsen and S Javon Hagan from the practice squad for Sunday's game in New Orleans, giving Hagan a chance to make his NFL debut
news

Bucs Place Alex Cappa on IR, Bring Earl Watford Back

Starting right guard Alex Cappa will miss the remainder of the season due to his ankle fracture, and the Buccaneers have re-signed versatile veteran Earl Watford, who started four games for them in 2019
news

Deone Bucannon Among Bucs' Protected Practice Squad Players

The Buccaneers will use all four of their practice squad protection options in the second week of the playoffs, adding ILB Deone Bucannon to an otherwise familiar list of K Greg Joseph, G Ted Larsen and CB Herb Miller
news

Kevin Minter Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

In the same day that the Buccaneers got ILB Devin White back from the reserve/COVID-19 list they had to move his replacement from the last two weeks, Kevin Minter, to that same list
news

Devin White, Steve McLendon Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Bucs' defense will be closer to full strength for the next round of the playoffs as both ILB Devin White and DL Steve McLendon were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday
news

Bucs Waive Chapelle Russell, Elevate Four for Wild Card Game

The Buccaneers have waived rookie ILB Chapelle Russell and elevated four players from the practice squad for Saturday's game in Washington, including recently-signed ILB Deone Bucannon
news

Shaq Barrett Activated from COVID List

OLB Shaquil Barrett has returned to the team and will be available to play in Saturday's Wild Card gamer after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday

Advertising