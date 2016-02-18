Jeremiah: Bucs Have NFL's Best Young Roster

All four of the Bucs' top draft picks in 2015 earned starting spots: Winston, Smith, Marpet and Kwon Alexander. Alexander finished second on the team in tackles behind Lavonte David. The pair of linebackers should be playing alongside each other for some time; David just signed a contract extension last spring and is only 26 years old.

"Then when we go to the defensive side of the ball you've got Lavonte David, who's still young (and) Kwon Alexander, who was a legitimate Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate before that four-game suspension and then you've still got some other pieces in there as well," Jeremiah said.