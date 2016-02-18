Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jeremiah: Bucs Have NFL's Best Young Roster

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Buccaneers have the best young roster in the league.

Feb 18, 2016 at 02:59 AM

On Wednesday, with the NFL Scouting Combine rapidly approaching, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks took a look at some of the best young rosters in the league. Jeremiah and Brooks held a draft as to which teams they believe have the best young players. With his first pick, Jeremiah selected the Buccaneers.

"When I look at the Bucs, you obviously start there at the quarterback position – they've got that secured," Jeremiah said. "Jameis Winston is 21 years old. He had a nice, solid rookie season - a 4,000-yard passer. Now you're going to see him continue to develop.

"They've got a young offensive line in place with two rookie last year. Donovan Smith at left tackle, who I think had a chance to be a really strong player at that position. You've got Ali Marpet, a young guard to work with. You've got Mike Evans, who had a little bit of a down year as a wide receiver – he's only 22 years old."

In 2015, the Buccaneers finished with the NFL's No. 5 offense, their highest finish in franchise history. Winston became just the third rookie quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and was selected by the fans as the NFL's rookie of the year.

"I'm in love with the quarterback," Brooks, who selected the Vikings with his pick, said of Winston. "I think the quarterback is a real dude. I think he's going to lead them to the winner's circle."

All four of the Bucs' top draft picks in 2015 earned starting spots: Winston, Smith, Marpet and Kwon Alexander. Alexander finished second on the team in tackles behind Lavonte David. The pair of linebackers should be playing alongside each other for some time; David just signed a contract extension last spring and is only 26 years old.

"Then when we go to the defensive side of the ball you've got Lavonte David, who's still young (and) Kwon Alexander, who was a legitimate Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate before that four-game suspension and then you've still got some other pieces in there as well," Jeremiah said.

Undrafted rookies Jude Adjei-Barimah and Donteea Dye saw starting time as well, with Adam Humphries appearing in 13 games. The Bucs' fifth-round draft pick, Kenny Bell, will return in 2016 after missing his rookie season on injured reserve. Plus - the Bucs will have a fresh class of rookies in a few months.

Advertising