Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DLs Ledbetter, Potoa'e Among Bucs Week Six Protections

The Bucs won't have to worry about another team signing K Greg Joseph, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter or DL Benning Potoa'e off their practice squad in Week Six

Oct 13, 2020 at 03:59 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

jlThumbnailTemplate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elected to use three of their four practice squad protection options in Week Six, and it's obvious at what position they are concerned about maintaining their depth.

Two of those three protected players are interior defensive linemen Jeremiah Ledbetter and Benning Potoa'e, who are appearing on the list for the first time this season. The third is kicker ﻿Greg Joseph﻿, whom the Buccaneers have chosen to protect each week so far. The Buccaneers are down a defensive lineman after Vita Vea suffered a season-ending leg fracture in Chicago in Week Five and are working on a plan to replace his contributions moving forward.

By using three of their four protection options – a new rule put in place over the summer to help teams with roster flexibility while playing amid a pandemic – the Buccaneers can make sure none of those players can be signed by other teams to their active rosters before this weekend's game. That protection period lasts from 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday through Sunday's meeting with the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. All practice squad players still have opportunities to get promoted by other teams between when their team's game is played and the next Tuesday deadline.

The Buccaneers could also choose to elevate one or both of Ledbetter and Potoa'e from the practice squad to the game-day roster but are not required to do so. Teams can elevate up two players a week in this manner without having to go through the usual waiver process, but those players can come from the entire practice squad roster, not just this week's protected players.

Ledbetter (6-3, 295) has previous NFL regular-season experience, including one game with the Buccaneers in 2018. He also played all 16 games for the Detroit Lions in his 2017 rookie season, recording 14 tackles, four quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks. The Lions drafted Ledbetter out of Arkansas in the sixth round in 2017. He spent most of the 2018 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad before a late promotion and was briefly a member of Baltimore's practice squad last season before returning to the Buccaneers in late October.

Potoa'e (6-3, 290) was a teammate of Vea's at Washington from 2015-17. He was signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent this spring and has been on the practice squad since the start of the season. At Washington, Potoa'e played in 45 games and contributed 117 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Related Content

news

Vita Vea, Jack Cichy to I.R. Among Multiple Bucs Moves

While DL Vita Vea is done for the season, ILB Jack Cichy could return…The Buccaneers also promoted rookie ILB Chapelle Russell and CB Ross Cockrell among a number of other moves
news

Josh Pearson, Ross Cockrell Elevated for Thursday's Game

The Buccaneers have chosen to elevate WR Josh Pearson and CB Ross Cockrell from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in Thursday night's game in Chicago
news

Bucs Include WR Josh Pearson Among Week Five Protections

CB Ross Cockrell, K Greg Joseph, WR Josh Pearson and LB Chapelle Russell will not be able to sign with another team's active roster from Tuesday through the Bucs' game against the Bears on Thursday night
news

Cyril Grayson Promoted as O.J. Howard Lands on I.R.

As expected, TE O.J. Howard's season is ending early due to an Achilles tendon injury, and the Bucs are using the resulting roster spot to add Cyril Grayson to a banged-up receiving corps
news

Kenjon Barner Elevated from Practice Squad Again

The Buccaneers have chosen to elevate practice squad RB Kenjon Barner to the game day roster for the second week in a row
news

Bucs Sign WR Isaac Whitney to Practice Squad

With an open spot on the practice squad and a couple of injury issues in the receiving corps, the Bucs added second-year WR Isaac Whitney to the mix on Wednesday
news

Barner, Cockrell Among Protected Practice Squad Players in Week Four

RB Kenjon Barner, CB Ross Cockrell, WR Cyril Grayson and K Greg Joseph will not be able to sign with another team's active roster from Tuesday through the Bucs' game against the Chargers on Sunday
news

RB Kenjon Barner Elevated from Practice Squad for Sunday's Game

The Buccaneers will use one of their two Week Three practice squad elevation options on veteran RB Kenjon Barner, who was Atlanta's primary return man in 2019
news

Bucs Promote TE Tanner Hudson to Active Roster

Second-year TE Tanner Hudson is back on the 53-man roster after being promoted from the practice squad on Wednesday…The Bucs also added two new players to that 16-man practice squad
news

Bucs Choose Practice Squad Protections for Week Three

WR Cyril Grayson, K Greg Joseph and LB Chapelle Russell will not be able to sign with another team's active roster from Tuesday through the Bucs' game in Denver on Sunday
news

Bucs Waive CB Mazzi Wilkins

The Bucs have an open spot on the 53-man roster to start Week Three after waiving CB Mazzi Wilkins, who played in Sunday's win over Carolina after being promoted from the practice squad

Advertising