Jerry Wunsch and Taqueria Cantina Raise Money for 'Circle of Friends'

WHAT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Jerry Wunsch will team up with the Taqueria Cantina and Burrito Joint to raise money for Wunsch`s "Circle of Friends," a nonprofit group the third-year player formed in an effort to provide support for young people affected by cancer.

The restaurant will celebrate the grand opening of its newest facility in northeast St. Petersburg, and will donate 50% of all money raised during the event to Wunsch`s charity. At the celebration, Taqueria will offer samples of all items on its menu and will provide various prizes and giveaways. Wunsch and several other NFL players will mingle with attendees and sign autographs during the event.

Through "Circle of Friends," Wunsch has taken several pediatric cancer patients on winter ski trips to Wisconsin and upstate New York and has provided tickets to Buccaneers home games for dozens of young cancer patients. Wunsch will use the money generated during the Taqueria grand opening to help fund future outings for young cancer patients.

WHO: Wunsch will be joined by fellow Buccaneers G Jorge Diaz, T Jamie Vanderveldt and New Orleans Saints P Mark Royals at the grand opening of Taqueria.

WHERE: Taqueria Cantina and Burrito Joint, located in the Northeast Shopping Center at 190 37th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

WHEN: Friday, April 30

TIME: 5:00 – 7:00 PM