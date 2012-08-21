Jets' Ellis won't be suspended by NFL

NEW YORK (AP) - Jets nose tackle Kenrick Ellis will not be suspended by the NFL after the league completed its review of his legal situation following his guilty plea to misdemeanor assault and battery.

Ellis was sentenced to 45 days in a Virginia prison in May after a fight while in college at Hampton University in 2010. By entering an Alford plea, he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors could prove the case against him. Under an agreement with the court, the 2011 third-round draft pick was granted a split-sentence - 23 days in prison before the season, and the remaining 22 beginning next March 1.