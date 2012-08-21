 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jets' Ellis won't be suspended by NFL

Jets-Ellis

Aug 21, 2012 at 10:26 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - Jets nose tackle Kenrick Ellis will not be suspended by the NFL after the league completed its review of his legal situation following his guilty plea to misdemeanor assault and battery.

Ellis was sentenced to 45 days in a Virginia prison in May after a fight while in college at Hampton University in 2010. By entering an Alford plea, he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors could prove the case against him. Under an agreement with the court, the 2011 third-round draft pick was granted a split-sentence - 23 days in prison before the season, and the remaining 22 beginning next March 1.

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello confirmed that the league had completed its review and had nothing to report. The Daily News first reported the NFL's decision.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 10.0

With a run on edge rushers developing before their pick, the Buccaneers flip to the other side of the trenches and land a potential Day One starter for the offensive line
news

Will Gholston Signs On for 12th Bucs Season

William Gholston, who has played in more games than any other defensive lineman in franchise history, signed a third straight one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Monday
news

Bucs Sign International OL Lorenz Metz

On Monday, the Buccaneers added German offensive lineman Lorenz Metz, who starred at the University of Cincinnati after first being introduced to American football at the age of 18
news

Bucs' Run Game Emphasis in Reimagined Offense  

Running back Rachaad White reflects on growth in 2023 and excitement for retooled run game under the tutelage of Liam Coen
Jason Licht's Master Plan for Another Boat Parade | In the Current

QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, LB Lavonte David, S Antoine Winfield Jr. & more need contracts to keep the core of the team intact. Watch as GM Jason Licht sets up "one of the best free agency hauls ever." In the Current is back for a historic 2024 season.

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 12.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Rachaad White Excited to Play in Liam Coen's Offense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Rachaad White spoke to the media at the beginning of the Bucs' 2024 Offseason Program. RB White discussed continuing to expand his game under OC Liam Coen, the art of making people miss in open space and building off a strong finish in 2023.

Calijah Kancey's Goals Preparing for His Sophomore Season | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey spoke to the media at the beginning of the 2024 Bucs' Offseason Program. DL Kancey discussed diving into film to pinpoint where he can improve, the benefits of learning under NT Vita Vea and his bond with OLB Yaya Diaby.

Zyon McCollum Using His Opportunity as Motivation | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerback Zyon McCollum spoke to the media at the beginning of the Bucs' 2024 Offseason Program. CB McCollum discussed his drive to become a playmaker, how his confidence has grown each year and how nothing is given to you in this league; you have to earn it.

Calijah Kancey: Draft Process is Stressful But Fun | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Phase 1 of the Bucs 2024 Offseason Program Has Arrived

A rundown of the Buccaneers' 2024 offseason schedule, outlining Phase 1

Draft Musings: Quarterbacks, Return Men on Bucs' Radar?

The Buccaneers are still scouting this year's quarterback draft class despite locking in Baker Mayfield as their starter long-term, and they also could pay more attention to prospects with return skills

Bucs Could Eye Running Back Depth in Draft | Brianna's Blitz 

General Manager Jason Licht addressed a variety of questions during his pre-draft press conference and discussed adding depth at running back to fortify the room for 2024

In Jason Licht We Trust | In the Current Returns

Jason Licht and team focuses on keeping the core of QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans and more in Tampa Bay. Catch the first episode of In the Current 2024 on April 16 at 7 p.m.

Bucs Will Have Trade-Up Strategies Ready When Draft Begins

GM Jason Licht would prefer to make as many picks as possible in the 2024 draft, but if a trade in the first round emerges as a possible strategy, the Bucs will have a pre-formed plan to handle multiple scenarios

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Biggest Draft Needs

During his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the team's greatest needs as the spectacle approaches

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 9.0 

Prospects rise and fall following the offseason frenzy. Trades are now included but the Buccaneers stay at 26 and bolster the trenches

Jason Licht Talks Mindset Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media two weeks before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed wanting to upgrade the trenches, the process of converting tackles into guards and what goes behind a top-30 visit.

Narrowing Down the Field: Hot Picks for the Buccaneers | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu and Oregon Interior Offensive Lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Offseason To-Do List: Leading Up to NFL Draft | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the team's signing of OLB Randy Gregory, what still needs to be done this offseason and the reported Bucs top-30 visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
