Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe's Day (July 25)

Special Teams Coach Joe Marciano ruled the field Tuesday afternoon when the Bucs focused solely on kickoff return

Jul 25, 2000 at 01:50 PM
abdullah7_25_1.jpg

RB Rabih Abdullah (with ball) was one of a handful of backs and receivers to get a shot at the kickoff return job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished 20th in the league in kickoff return average in 1999, but even that number is deceiving. In the more complete statistic of 'average kickoff drive start' (a long but self-explanatory title), the Bucs finished next to last. Tampa Bay's offense averaged a starting point of the 25.5-yard line after kickoffs last year.

This summer, Buccaneers Head Coach Tony Dungy made a point of saying that had to change. On Tuesday, the team devoted its entire afternoon practice to the topic.

That meant kickoff return after kickoff return for a solid hour, all under the critical eye of Special Teams Coach Joe Marciano. In four seasons, Marciano has helped mold the Buccaneers' overall special teams unit into one of the league's best, but he passionately wants to fix the one chink in the armor, the return game.

To that end, the Buccaneers are focusing on finding one player to handle the kickoff returns in 2000, and one player only. Last year, six different players had at least one kickoff return for Tampa Bay.

At least that many tried their hand at winning the job on Tuesday, including running backs Aaron Stecker, Warrick Dunn and Rabih Abdullah and receivers Reidel Anthony, Yo Murphy and Karl Williams. While there were more bobbled receptions than Dungy would have liked, the returners actually looked quite explosive across the board.

The team practiced in full pads in order to simulate actual kickoff return contact, but tackling was not encouraged, making it difficult to determine which returns were actually gaining significant yardage. However, Stecker did cause some excitement when he appeared to outrun the coverage on the right sideline.

"Well, Aaron's a slasher," said Dungy of the first-year player who recently earned Offensive MVP honors in the NFL Europe League. "He did a good job of taking the ball, finding those gaps and hitting them. That's what we're looking for.

"This was good for us today, because we want to make some improvement in this area. We'll get some good tape to look at and make some improvement."

Dungy even dismissed the drops without too much hand-wringing. "It's the first day and we really hadn't worked it on the Jugs machine, so that was to be expected," he said. "It was a little rough."

Actually, Stecker's return drew slightly less crowd reaction than a runback by another Buccaneer back: fullback Mike Alstott. Alstott was lined up in his up-back position, as he normally is during the season, and he fielded a short kickoff and made several quick cuts to get near midfield.

"Mike's been on the kickoff return team ever since he's been here," said Dungy. "Generally, he doesn't get the ball kicked to him, but when he does he knows what to do with it."

Of course, the practice was useful for the kickers as well. While the Buccaneers were excellent in kickoff coverage last season, they got only eight touchbacks off the powerful leg of Martin Gramatica and would like to see a consistently deeper kick. Dungy saw those results towards the end of the hour, with Gramatica alternating kicks with punter John Shay.

"Martin and John both got better as the day went on," said Dungy. "The footballs got warmed up a little bit. We're kicking new balls, just like we're going to have to do in the games, and that's a part of it. I thought, for both, their last five kickoffs were good ones." Still, the focus of Tuesday afternoon's work was primarily the return game, and this was the first step in determining who will be back there when the regular season gets underway. While there was no claim staked on the job on Tuesday, the individual efforts of the day could prove important in the battle.

Every time you do (a drill like this) you evaluate," said Dungy. "It's going to come down to who does it in the games. The only problem with that is you're hopeful you don't get too many opportunities in the preseason games to return kickoffs. Some of it, you have to make decisions on what happens out here at practice."

INJURY REPORT

During one of his kickoff returns, WR Karl Williams suffered a lower right leg contusion during a jarring collision and had to limp off the field. He was given treatment on the sideline but was not considered significantly hurt. His availability for Wednesday first practice will be determined in the morning.

T Jason Odom who underwent back surgery last fall and is just now returning to full-contact action, had a lower back strain on Tuesday. He will not practice on Wednesday morning for precautionary reasons but may be available for the evening workout.

Rookie CB Tarig Holman joined the list of players suffering from hamstring strains on Tuesday when he pulled that muscle in his left leg. He will not practice on Wednesday. Nor will James Whalen or Damien Robinson, who are also nursing left hamstring strains.

LB Kinnon Tatum has a right knee strain and is questionable for Wednesday's workout. Fellow LB Shawn Stuckey continues to feel the effects of a right turf toe injury and will not practice on Wednesday. TE Patrick Hape remains day-to-day with his rehabbing right foot.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

10 Mike Evans Catches that Made History

A closer look at the catch that put Mike Evans over 1,000 yards in each of his first 10 seasons, with help from the man himself
news

Playoff Push 2023: Bucs Remain in NFC South's Top Spot

Tampa Bay's win in Green Bay kept them in a tie for first with the Saints in their division, and they have a head-to-head tiebreaker from a Week Four win in New Orleans
news

Bucs' Release Week 16 Depth Chart: David Moore Gets Larger Role

WR David Moore handled a season-high snap total in Green Bay and was responsible for a game-sealing 52-yard touchdown catch…Kaevon Merriweather and Dee Delaney shared the duties at safety with Ryan Neal out
news

Baker Mayfield Picked Apart the Zone | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Packers

On his way to a perfect passer rating, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was nearly flawless and highly productive when presented with zone defense looks by the Packers
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

10 Mike Evans Catches that Made History

A closer look at the catch that put Mike Evans over 1,000 yards in each of his first 10 seasons, with help from the man himself

Playoff Push 2023: Bucs Remain in NFC South's Top Spot

Tampa Bay's win in Green Bay kept them in a tie for first with the Saints in their division, and they have a head-to-head tiebreaker from a Week Four win in New Orleans

Mike Evans Reacts to Each 1,000 Yard Catch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans offers insight into each catch from his 10 year career that eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark.

Bucs' Release Week 16 Depth Chart: David Moore Gets Larger Role

WR David Moore handled a season-high snap total in Green Bay and was responsible for a game-sealing 52-yard touchdown catch…Kaevon Merriweather and Dee Delaney shared the duties at safety with Ryan Neal out

Baker Mayfield Picked Apart the Zone | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Packers

On his way to a perfect passer rating, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was nearly flawless and highly productive when presented with zone defense looks by the Packers

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 16

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 16 across Power Rankings?

Photos from Bucs' Youth Leadership Program: Session #4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers launched the fourth year of our player-led Youth Leadership Program, partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and Tampa Police Department during Career Mapping and Planning Day.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Packers | Week 15

Top observations from the Buccaneers 34-20 victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 15

Bucs' Offense Coming Together at Right Time

Todd Bowles says the Bucs have stayed the course with Dave Canales and his development of a new offense, and that Canales is "making all the right calls"

Baker Mayfield's Rare Brush with Perfection

Data Crunch: Baker Mayfield compiled just the third perfect single-game passer rating on Sunday and was the first visiting quarterback ever to do that at Lambeau Field…Plus, Mike Evans moved another run up the all-time TD catch ladder

Zyon McCollum on Victory vs. Packers, Calls Antoine Winfield Jr. a 'True Professional' | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Cornerback Zyon McCollum on the weekly radio show.

Breaking Down the Statement Win vs. the Packers | Nothing But Bucs

An impressive 34-20 win over the Packers Sunday has the Bucs firmly in the playoff picture at 7-7. T.J. Rives is back with his analysis from the sidelines of Lambeau Field, highlights and his post game interviews too! Hear how the Buccaneers silenced their critics (and the Green Bay crowd) with a four quarter performance. And, get his interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, WR Chris Godwin, S Antione Winfield, LB Lavonte David and Coach Todd Bowles. It's all on the newest "Nothing But Bucs!"

David Moore Turns on the Jets for 52-Yard TD | Highlight

WR David Moore takes a QB Baker Mayfield pass 52 yards to the endzone against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Todd Bowles on Bucs Putting it Together vs. the Packers | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. HC Bowles discussed the offense 'gelling together', the continued good play of LB K.J. Britt and what leads to the Bucs' third down success.

Baker Mayfield or Chris Godwin? | Week 15 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' thrilling win over the Packers in Green Bay…Fans will vote to pick the winner

What's Next: Division Title-Hunting Bucs Head Home to Face Jaguars

The Buccaneers will try to extend their winning streak to four games in Week 16 as the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are in their own battle for a division title, come to Tampa

Bucs vs. Packers Week 15 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 15 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers

NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation Partnership With 'NFL Latino Youth Honors' for Student-Athletes

Nationwide helps recognize trailblazing youth football players from 8 NFL club markets

Bucs vs. Packers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 34-20

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Baker Mayfield Carves Up Packers as Bucs Keep Pace in South

Baker Mayfield's 381 passing yards and four touchdowns led the Buccaneers to a critical 34-20 road win in Green Bay and allowed them to remain in a tie with the Saints atop the NFC South
Advertising