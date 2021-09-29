Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on First NFL Start & Talks Rookie Season | Bucs Total Access

Casey Phillips (00:36):

Casey Phillips: Welcome in to Buccaneers Total Access. Casey Phillips here. So excited to be joined by outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Thank you so much for being with us, Joe.

Thanks for having me.

Man, so much to talk to you about. I love having rookies on here. There's so many different things to talk about with your transition. But first, we'll start with the game from Sunday. First, that stadium and atmosphere, I know for you all the stadiums are new at this point, as a rookie. But that one being a brand new one. What did you think of it, and the atmosphere and the noise that I heard was pretty intense?

Yeah. It was a pretty live crowd. A lot of celebrities were in appearance. So it was a really competitive stage. But besides that, it was a road game so we had the challenges with the noise, all new environment. I thought it was a good experience for me, especially being my first full game start. Go at lot of good playing time. Learned a lot from the game. So I'm excited to build on from that and get ready for New England.

Yeah. And that was your first road game in the NFL for the actual regular season, and not playing in front of the friendly Raymond James Stadium crowd. Are you someone that feeds off of that? I feel like normally it's the offense, of course, that that's a bigger deal for, going on the road. But for you, is it something that you enjoy?

Most definitely. When you got the crowd behind you on defense, it just makes things feel a lot more fluid. I'm not going to say it makes you want to play harder, but it just gives you a different level of juice when you're on the field.

And what was that feeling of getting the start? What's funny about it is, technically I guess you started the Cowboy game, because you were out there at the beginning. But I don't know that you would consider that starting, considering you were in kind of a random little position there. You were thrown in at a quasi slot guy there. So this is your first start as an outside linebacker. What was that feeling like for you in that game, and knowing that week leading up after JPP's injury that was probably going to happen?

Once I got up there it was pretty much just ball because the whole week I was able to prepare for that, knowing I was going to get the start. So I took it into my own hands to prepare for it. When I actually got out there, like I said, I was just playing ball. And it was pretty much everything I expected, a full game. Played around 60 snaps. I'm kind of feeling it right now, but going to flush that.

Yeah.

We just finished watching our film, build up on that. And just do the things that we got to do right and, like I said, get ready for New England. So it's going to be a lot of fun.

I remember after you got drafted, everybody was talking about how you and basically all of the rookies, that you were being drafted to be backups at the beginning because of the fact that you brought everybody back from the Superbowl roster. And you said something along the lines of, "We're all preparing to be starters."

Mm-hmm (affirmative).

And of course we saw how quickly that ended up being an important mindset that you had. How did you feel like that was a different mindset for you than if you had taken that idea that, oh well, we got JPP and Shaq so I get to chill for a year and not be asked as much of on that side of the ball? How important was that mindset and the way you already approached things differently because of it?

It's really huge, because you let the long season, the NFL season, go by ... Like you said, the roles that we were in, you get complacent easily. You're like, "Oh, I'm not going to play this week so I don't need to watch that much film." So just having that starter mentality even though being the number three dude, it really did help this process being smooth, because I was doing all the things that I was going to be doing as a starter, but as a reserve player, like you said.

So it really didn't change much of my weekly preparation. But it was probably a little more intense focus, knowing that I was going to be out there for more snaps. So it changed my preparation to see what type of moves would work on the tackles that we were going against. Foote did a good job preparing us, but it's in my hands to keep that competitive mindset going into each week that I'm going to be the dude that's going to be playing. So I thought I did pretty good.

We're talking to Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. What was it that Stafford did so well? And just what was tough about their offense overall?

We just finished watching the film and from the outside backer's perspective, just getting pressure on the quarterback when you're getting chipped, it's challenging because it throws you off. You got to be able to rush as a unit. And when one side isn't getting ... they're getting chipped, it's kind of hard as a whole to get to the quarterback. But we're going to definitely get in the lab, fix things. And with that, onto next week.

What was the message from Bruce after the game? And then also your position coach, Larry Foote? Between the two of them, some of the big things they were saying to the team overall, and then you guys specifically, as a position group?

After the game?

Mm-hmm (affirmative). Or today in meetings, either way.

Just got to get home, get to the quarterback. That's really all we have to do.

And how did you feel like you played? Your first outing, first time starting. Now that you have watched the film, what kind of grade would you give yourself and your performance individually?

I would say it wasn't good enough. Didn't get any sacks. Didn't get the quarterback on the ground from our outside backer position group. Early in the season, we'll go lick our wounds and get back to it. So I believe we're going to improve from what we just put on the film and just keep moving forward.

And how was it different for you when your role was replacing JPP, as compared to being out on the field with him and Shaq at the same time? How did that change what you felt like the offense was doing to try to stop you? And how you were preparing? Just overall, that different dynamic, because you typically a lot of times have been out there with both of them, as compared to especially a whole game now where you were trying to fill his shoes in some ways.

It's kind of a different defensive ... when I was coming in when we were three down looks or with me, JPP, and Shaq, I would be coming off the edge. It's a pretty simple objective or assignment from my standpoint. But now it's creating pressure just off of being the dude, one on one, got an offensive tackle in front of me and I got to get past them. So it's a different battle when I'm on the field with Shaq, versus the three of us.

We heard about how after preseason you had some really great splash plays in the preseason, and how ... First of all, Todd Bowles loves getting creative anyways. But it felt like he was wanting to get more creative to find ways to get you on the field, that you had proven that you needed to be on there, even if it wasn't that Shaq and JPP shouldn't also be out there. Did you take that as the ultimate compliment, that you were almost forcing them to find ways to get you out there?

It just shows that he has trust in me. My coach has helped me be in the right position to make plays. With Bowles, that's exactly what he does, creating packages where I'm making an easy read and just going 100%. So I definitely take it as a compliment. But at the same time, now that things have happened the way it is and now it's me and Shaq on the field, I need to just keep earning that trust that they have that I can be that dude that also gets pressure just one on one versus a offensive tackle.

And how similar or different was the way that he has used you, compared to maybe what you'd done in college or what you expected to be doing? Because he is known for putting people in so many different unique positions. How much was that something that you really had to learn a bit, that was different than roles you'd played in the past maybe?

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (08:42):

Honestly, in college they used me around, similar ways. I never was blitzing off the edge as a safety in college. But now, it's been a fun experience of just playing football at a different position. It just kind of opens your eyes, allows you to do new things and see the game from a different viewpoint. But it's been a pretty smooth transition because he's just giving me one read and then just fire. So it's been a lot of fun.

How about your special teams contribution? How have you felt like you've done on that side of things? And how much do you enjoy that you've, no matter what the outside linebacker role is, you know you've been able to make contributions there?

Special teams is fun because people kind of overlook it if you're watching it on the TV broadcast. But one missed block on punt squad, that's a game changing play. And when you're out there on punt, you're with some of the dudes. It's pretty much like a brotherhood. We're like, "All right, we got to stop these dudes from blocking the punt. And then we got to go cover down the field." And then we're talking mess in between like, "Hey, I got three tackles. How many you got?" So it's a lot of fun, especially with the rookies, me, Grant, and KJ. We're all super competitive with that, so it's been a lot of fun.

And speaking of talking some mess, I feel like that's an area that you excel at as well. Is that fair?

You could say that. I'm not going to say I just do it all the time. But when it's needed, I definitely have it.

It is funny how often guys will say they're not the ones instigating or doing it a lot. And I'm like, "Okay, well someone has to be instigating it." Someone never wants to own up to being that guy.

Yeah. I'm an even tempered person. But if someone crosses the line, then we can go there.

Yeah. You're willing to go there if they start that.

Yeah.

With the special teams, I was looking and the four edge rushers drafted ahead of you who played the opening Sunday only combined for 10 special teams snaps. And only one of those was in a starting role. And edge rushers in the backend of the draft the year before you really only one guy was playing 25 special teams snaps in his entire rookie season. So your position is not a given for special teams contribution. Why is that something that you, A, are good at, and B, embrace in that way?

It's just something that ... Like we were talking about with Shaq and JPP, they were the starters going into the season. So they knew that I wasn't going to be getting as much playing time on defense. So I was like, okay are they going to put me on special teams, put me on every unit. And if I'm out there, I'm going to be going 100%. I'm not going to just be out there and not give my all. So just being able to help the team in any way I can, and also get tackles and hit dudes running full speed is a lot of fun. I just like to showcase my athleticism, my abilities, in any way I can.

Casey Phillips: Absolutely. And you are doing that at an incredible speed so far.

Casey Phillips: Welcome back to Buccaneers Total Access. We are here with outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Before the break we were talking about a little bit of the difference of you on and off the field. You can trash talk on the field. You can knock somebody's head off on special teams. And then you're this nice guy off of the field. So I love getting to know some of our rookies, especially what made you who you are, where you came from, your background. So tell me about you when you were younger. I think I heard you played all the sports, you did all the things when you were younger. What all did you play? And was football what you were best at or just what you enjoyed the most?

I played basketball, baseball, ran track. I did soccer. And then did football. I was just active all around the year. My mom was just like, "Yeah, I'm going to put you in this, put you in this."

Tire him out a little bit.

Yeah. She even put me in Taekwondo for like six years when I was a kid, because I kept getting in trouble at school. So it was more of a discipline thing, which did help me. I obviously think that helped towards my athleticism, because doing Taekwondo you learn body control and stuff like that. So I think I got a little extra hand over people right now, especially being as big as I am, being nimble like that.

But back to the football thing. Football was always fun, but I wasn't always the best at it, especially at a younger age. I always thought I was going to play baseball growing up. But football just became something that I was just playing every year. And then into high school I started growing and started seeing where I could take it. Coaches took my aside like, "You could really make it to the next level, get your college paid for." And I was just like ... once I heard college I was like, "Man, I didn't even plan on going to college," because school wasn't my best thing. Football just was a gateway for me. And then I started to get a love for it, started finding the passion in it and grinding for it and it took me far. And I can't wait to see how far I can go with it right now. For real.

Yeah. That's incredible. And you talked about you started to grow. Were you always a big kid? Or were you smaller? When did Joe the giant outside linebacker happen?

I've always felt bigger than most people, taller. Not like super tall. I think I started growing my sophomore year. I think I grew from 6' to maybe 6'5". And then I stopped growing after that.

Geez.

But that's when I started ... I was always taller, but I needed to get stronger and put muscle on. So that was the main focus after my growth spurt, for real.

Yeah. So when did the weight gain happen? Was that college or high school?

I think it was after my freshman year in college. I think that's the biggest change.

How did you do it? What was the go-to gain weight strategy?

So there was this restaurant across the dorms and I would just go there. They gave us these food cards. I would swipe my card, order a filet mignon or something like that, and then another entrée. So I would just eat two meals after study hall every night and then go to sleep. Wake up 5:00 a.m.

What a rough life. Did you also at one point ... I think you also played tight end in high school or something? Your coach even thought about putting you at O-line. I'm hearing so many different, very different positions as options for you.

Yes. I wanted to play offense, but I didn't want to play O-line. But they put me at O-line for two years. So my senior year, I came in. We had a whole new coaching staff come in and they'd be like, "Oh yeah, you're going to play O-line." And I was like, "Man, he don't know me. I'm going to go run around him." And I think I caught one pass and then he was like, "Oh yeah, he's going to be the whole main focus of the offense." I think I had 13, something like that, 13 touchdowns on offense. And a couple schools even recruited me for tight end. They were like, "Yeah, you could play both ways, either way. Just depends on our numbers and all that." At the end of the day, I wanted to get sacks and I didn't want to get hit. I like to hit people instead.

That seems reasonable. So now that we've seen Vita get some action on offense and that you have history as a tight end, are you over there in Leftwich's ear being like, "Hey man, I'm ready. I'm available. Put me in."

They've seen it, man. They've seen it. I'm not going to speak on it, but they've seen the abilities.

So yeah, so you're doing your part to make sure they know you're available. I like that.

Yeah, they've seen it.

You or Vita, who's better at scoring, do you think? If you were given the option.

Look, Vita is just ... I'm not going to get in the way of Vita. If he got the ball, he can score. That's his.

That's a good idea. I'm imagining you as a defensive player. If Vita was on the other team, coming at you from the fullback position, what's going through your mind?

Please don't end up on SportsCenter. Honestly, to hold my ground, get a stalemate at most.

All of a sudden maybe you just cramp up right before.

Yeah, something.

Somehow you're just, "No, I don't think I needed to do that."

Yeah.

Okay, because of all this moving around different positions, you were, I think, offered a little late as far as UW, where you ended up going. How did that whole process go for how you ended up going there, playing the position you did, going from being that high school guy all over the field to who you ended up being at UW?

My school ... back to my high school. We weren't a really good football school. We didn't win a lot of games. So I was just playing everywhere to just try and help us win games. And once I ... I think they offered me late and I was, okay, UW. They just went to a college football playoff game. I was like, "I'm going to go there and stay home." About 20 minutes from my house. Be close to my family. So I decided to stay home. And got to UW and was able to just foCus in on little details at one position, so that really helped me. And just being able to study that and study the dudes in the NFL that were at my positions and just emulate that and see myself just getting better and better every day. Not to sound cliché, but just falling in love with the grind. I just took it day by day and did pretty good.

Yeah. I think that's a safe bet. Tell us about your college experience of the way that you ended ... You ended up having to not play your last year, just the progress you made once you were there, to get you to a place where you would be a first round draft pick. How did that story go from start to finish there?

After not playing?

Well yeah, just your whole time at UW, of how you got to where you were and what that process was like.

Going from playing every single snap in high school to red-shirting, it was humbling. I was like, "Okay, I'm on the scout team. What can I do? I don't like this so I need to get off the scout team. I want to play." So I had to red-shirt one year. That's when I made the biggest jump, I think, in my body transformation. From going this skinny, lanky dude to maybe a little more he still looks skinny but at least he's not skin and bones.

Doesn't look like he's going to break in half at any moment.

Yeah. He'll run you over if you embrace him. But yeah, that first year was pretty hard. But after that, just finding the nuances in the game and just being able to be crafty and limit my false steps and all that. Just playing faster and just staying in the film room like my position coach. That was probably the biggest help, because just seeing football and hearing football from someone who has coached it for that long at a high level, just really enhanced my football IQ, allowed me to make the defensive calls and call out offensive plays that were going to happen before they even happened. So that all helped my process of becoming an even better football player on and off the field.

We're talking to outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Tell us about that decision to not play your final year, and how you felt like it ended up affecting you positively, negatively? Just now that you are back to playing and can look back on it, what did that year end up meaning for you in your football career?

It meant a lot because at the time I didn't realize how big of a decision it was going to be, because football comes and goes every year and I'm used to playing it. And then that one year it wasn't in the right, in my eyes, to play. And I didn't end up playing. And I thought I'll be fine, I'll be fine. And then I started to miss it a lot, seeing other dudes in other conferences playing. I was like, "Dang. Did I make the right decision?" I've already made the decision, I might as well go all-in in what I can do to help my body and help my draft stock go up, even though I'm not on the field playing. So I just took it in my own hands and worked on the little things like nutrition, mindset, all the things that could help me off the field while I'm not playing, to be the better player when I get the chance to get the cleats on and get back on the field.

It was a humbling moment because football ... I love this game, and it being taken away from me, I didn't enjoy that process. I didn't enjoy that part of the process. But working out and all that, I had a lot of fun with that. So tried to make it for what it was.

Did you feel like you had rust when you started playing again, that you had to get back to used to it? Or how did that feel, finally being out on a field again?

It felt weird because, one, I also had an off season surgery and that was the first surgery I had ever in my life. So I was trying to feel that out, and then coming back into football I was like, "Well, I'm just run as fast as I can." Once I got back to that I was like, "Okay, I'm back." Just got to knock the little things, the little details off and I'll be fine.

And what was the draft process like, being in the middle of COVID and there not being the combine like usual, and just being so many things that were different about how drafting is done? What do you remember about that process for you? And then your interaction with the Buccaneers in it?

I just remember doing a lot of Zoom interviews, meeting with a lot of player personnel, coaches, team physicians, and all that over Zoom. So it was a pretty stressful process, because you didn't want to miss one because you scheduled it while you had a workout, or miss one just because you fell asleep and now the team's mad at you because you don't care. It was definitely a unique process because I got to talk to a bunch of teams and learn about football, how it works in the NFL.

And then talking to the Bucs, it was like okay, Superbowl champions.

That wouldn't be too shabby.

Yeah, let's see. I'd love to hear what they got to say. And had a good interview with them. It was a pretty fun process, but it was definitely unique.

Yeah. And what do you remember about actually getting drafted? It happened on your birthday, right?

I think it happened on my birthday, but-

Yeah, but you don't even remember now. It's all a blur.

Down here it was like ... So my birthday's April 30th. And then down here, it was probably 12:00 already. And so it was-

Ah, so it was because of the time change. But you were out in Washington where it wasn't technically your birthday yet?

Yeah. So it was 9:00 in Seattle. I'm going to count it as my birthday though.

Yeah. I think that counts. I think that completely counts.

Yeah.

That's great. I know that you mentioned your family and how important they are to you. What do you remember about their reaction when you're getting drafted, that whole process, and when it was official that you had become a first round NFL draft pick?

They were just so happy for me, really excited. It was breathtaking and I'm glad I got to share that with them. I'm glad that they've been there for me my whole life. It was just a great experience.

And I know your mom raised you as a single mom. Why is she so important to you? And what did it mean for you to be able to show here the fruits of what she had done?

It means a lot, because she took a lot of ... she did a lot of things to provide for me and my sister. So just seeing all the risks that she took and all the time that she put into us starting to pay off, it really does mean a lot. It proves to her that she did a good job. So I know she can at least feel like she did a good job raising us. And she knows that mom's always right.

Yeah, that's a good strategy, first round draft pick or not.

Yeah.

I know your jersey changed from just saying Tryon to Tryon-Shoyinka. What was the motivation behind that?

I've always had the Tryon-Shoyinka ... it's both of their last names. Tryon's my mom's, and then Shoyinka is my father's. So it was always been like that in college. But when I got here it was just Joe Tryon. So I was like, "Can we change that?"

Yeah. We got to have the full thing on here.

Yeah.

That's pretty good. And then you got to wear number nine. I don't know if for you it was as exciting because of the fact that this is your first year in the NFL, so it's not weird to you to realize that that wasn't an option. But how exciting was that to you to know that you could wear the number you really wanted?

It was cool because I got drafted and then there like ... they called me. They're like, "Hey, do you want to wear number nine?" I was like, "Whoa, I can do that this year." So I was like, "Dang, do I want to be that guy that's wearing number nine, on the defense, rookie?" I was like, "Man, I'm going to just do what I always done."

I like that.

I don't mind.

What were you worried about with that? It has been funny to me to listen to all the conversation around the numbers. You know Tom Brady has said he's not a fan.

Mm-hmm (affirmative). Yeah.

So what your thoughts were behind that of, I don't know, the stereotypes or stigmas around that right now, of who's going to wear what number and what that means?

I was just like, "Well, I've seen other dues in the NFL that were vets, changing their numbers." So I was like, "It's not going to be a big deal if I do it." It's a rule for a reason. It's not like I'm going to get fined or anything. So I'm going to just do it.

How did you feel like NFL practices and games are different than college? What were some of the things that stood out to you about that transition?

A lot less physical, more just fits and mental stuff. Because college, you wore pads about 2-3 times a week, maybe ... No, probably two times a week. And in the NFL, depending on the week, it can vary. Sometimes you might not even wear pads. So it's a lot more being ready on game day. You got to be a pro, so be ready to go. And you got to just be ready to strap it up on Sunday.

How about the games themselves? How have those felt different than college games?

I feel like ... I've only played in a few so far, but it just seems like they go by a lot faster. I don't know why. Maybe time of possession or something like that, they just run the ball more in the NFL. But I feel like the clock just goes by a lot faster.

That's interesting. Have you been nervous at all in this process of either before some of your first practices or games or any of that? What has the mental part been like for you, before all these firsts for yoU?

Yeah I'll get nervous, but not nervous like, "Oh my God, I don't want to mess up." It's more like, "Okay, just got to get that first hit out the way and then it's just ball." So trying to just keep it in that mental aspect that it's just a game that I've been playing for my whole life, it's not that big of a moment. But it really is a big moment, because I don't want to just overlook it and say, "Oh, this ain't a big deal." But it really is because playing in the NFL is a big deal, especially because I've been wanting to do this my whole life and don't want to take the moment for granted. So it's kind of finding that balance.

And what have the coaches said about what made them want to bring you in here, what they like about you and your game and what you bring?

Just being able to do a lot of different things on the defensive side of the ball. Whether that's getting after the quarterback, stopping the run, dropping into coverage, just being able to be used at multiple positions on the field. The way I see it is like a disguise aspect, but also as a weapon too, which is kind of cool.

Yeah. Being called a weapon, that's not too shabby.

Yeah, it's kind of cool.

Casey Phillips (28:57):

Casey Phillips: Welcome back to Buccaneers Total Access with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. And we were talking about the transition from college to pro before the break. And one of the things I would love to hear about is just the ... first of all, I love asking rookies about the firing of the cannons the first home game that they experience and the first time they experience the cannons firing. How scared were you, startled were you, chill were you? Where were you on the spectrum of hitting the deck versus I'm totally fine?

I think I turned around. I think I was looking at the scoreboard or something and then it went off and I was like, "What the ..." I don't even know what happened. It was so loud. And then later in the game ... How often does it go off?

Well that depends on you guys and what all you do. But it's whenever they score. So it's for how many points there are. So if it's a field goal, it's three. A touchdown, it's six. Extra point, it's one. And then also in the red zone. That's the one that gets me, because it might be just a one yard run and nothing's really happened and then they'll go off.

Mm-hmm (affirmative), and it'll go off.

So depending on what happens in the game is depending on how often. But yeah, points and red zone. So yeah. You were a little scared?

Yeah. I was scared. And then I was seeing my teammates jump. Other rookies would jump. I'm like, "Yo."

So how long before you figured out what it was?

I still haven't figured it out.

So you didn't know what the noise was even to this point?

I remember just asking my ... After the game I was like, "Ma, what's that ... did y'all hear that cannon or something?" And they're like, "Yeah, it's super loud." I'm like, "So what is it?" They're like, "It's a cannon."

It's a cannon. You're like, "That thing that sounds like a cannon, what is that? Oh, it's a cannon." That's amazing. Yeah it's the cannons on the ship. We'll have to see if we can get you up there to be the one to press the button at some point.

Oh, I'll do that. I'll need some headphones though.

Yeah. That's very true. So how about, other than the cannons, anything surprised you about the NFL so far or just your experience here so far?

Pretty much only thing so far is how expensive a jersey is to keep after a game.

Ha. That's amazing. So the first time you tried ... You just wanted to keep one of your own? Or are you talking about a jersey swap?

I just wanted to keep the first one after a game and they were like, "Yeah. Okay. You're just going to have to pay $750." I was like, "For this?"

So now I'm sure if friends and family are asking you for a jersey you're like, "No, man."

Man, you better give me something in return.

Have you done any of the jersey swaps yet?

Not yet. I'm looking forward to doing some of those though. I got to see the rosters. I keep forgetting who's on the team, honestly.

Yeah, to see who you want to do that with?

Yeah.

That's a pretty funny surprise. How about a welcome to the NFL moment, have you had one of those? I feel like I always hear ... last year I think Tristan said it was the first time he had to go up against Shaq or JPP in practice, pass rushing, and going, "Oh man, that's some serious moves right there." So for you, did you have a moment like that where it's like, "Whoa, this is the NFL?"

I think it was one of the first practices. We got to the line, going with the ones. I just ... Tom, his cadence or something, it was really sharp. I was like, "Yo. He knows what he's doing."

It seems like he's done this a few times before.

Yeah. I'm like, "Okay. I'm in the NFL now."

I love that it was Brady's cadence. That's pretty funny. So tell me what your thoughts were about Brady coming in, what you expected him to be like or playing with him to be like, and then what he has actually been like to have as a teammate.

I really didn't-

Other than his cadences.

I really didn't have any expectations. I didn't know what to expect. I just knew we had a great quarterback and he's done a lot of great things in his career. And then now just seeing it, just a really genuine person, really awesome. Great leader. Has a lot of good little things to say here and there, very encouraging. So it's been a lot of fun.

How does going against him in practice make you better? Maybe the defense overall and then you specifically, are there certain things you've seen where it's like man getting to go against this in training camp was big?

It's just how sharp he is. He's seen a lot of the coverages that we run, so he knows where to go with the ball a lot of the time. So it's like, "Dang." If you want to get home on a pass rush, you really got to get there. You can't waste no time. You got to really have a plan and you ain't got no time for no false steps, no reading or nothing. You got to just go.

And what about our offensive line to go against? What were some of the match ups in training camp and practice that you enjoyed or were tough, made you better, all of those things?

They were all fun. Going against Wirfs and then Donny. It's been a lot of fun. They're both really talented players, so I feel like they really help me get to where I want to go. Especially coming in as a rookie, facing those type of quality tackles every day in camp, it was definitely a huge growth step for me.

Did they give you advice? Especially after one on ones, I imagine, are they pulling you aside and showing you what worked or what didn't on something?

Yeah. Donny tells me what he sees with me. After the game even he'll tell me some stuff on the plane, what he sees and what I can work on. I'm definitely all ears for what he has to say because he goes against pass rushers. He knows what works and what doesn't work. I'm all ears for that. It's been a lot of fun.

That's great. What are some of the things that ... We're not going to ask you to divulge all your secrets. But what are some of the things that either maybe he's talked to you about or coaches, those little things that you've been trying to use to get better?

Well in the game there was a rush that I had. I had a third down rush that I ran down ... I had a good pressure and he was just like, "Yeah. The way that you rushed on that play, you can build on that and keep that in you repertoire." So just little things like that, just to keep in my mind. Because he's the offensive tackle, if he's telling me that that would work, I'm definitely going to believe what he's got to say.

What would you say are your best ... either best or favorite pass rush moves or the ways to rush, the things that you feel you're like, "Yeah, this is my wheelhouse."

Definitely just using my length to my advantage, just keeping tackles off of me so they can't hold me, so I can escape. So just using my length to my advantage. And then also my suddenness and things like that. And it all goes into play with who I'm going against and the type of tackles that I'm going to be seeing. So I feel like I got a lot of ... A lot of the good tools that are needed as a pass rusher I feel like I have.

Absolutely. We're talking to outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. And speaking of learning from your teammates, we talk about the offensive line. How about the guys right in your own room? That's a heck of a room to get drafted into, in terms of having guys to look up to, to talk to, advice. So let's start with JPP. I'm assuming you basically grew up watching this guy.

Mm-hmm (affirmative).

What do you remember about watching him when you were younger? And then to get to find out that you were going to be playing with him?

Man, it seems like he's been playing forever. That's because I was a kid, so when you're a kid things seem like they were so much longer ago but they really weren't. So just seeing JPP play since I was ... I don't even know how old I was. But to see him keep playing at that high level, it's pretty impressive. Because especially in the NFL, what is it, the average career's not even three years.

It's like three years, yeah.

See him do what he's doing at the position that we're at, which is a really physical, demanding position. And then also to go on to another organization. Because he was on the Giants and then comes down to Tampa and keeps going. It's just been awesome to have him. He's very helpful, very smart. He knows what he's talking about and knows how to beat certain tackles. He's just a dog.

What did you learn when you got to see him up close, both at practice, in games, the moves he uses, the actual physical part of how he plays and in the way he approaches things in meeting rooms and film sessions? What did you learn from the up close view of JPP as compared to the watching him as a kid?

He's just a dog. When he gets on the field, you're going to know when 90's coming. 90, he's one of a kind, I'll tell you that. Just the way that he doesn't ... he's never getting pushed around. He's doing the pushing. He's always the one sparking the team up, screaming at practice. Whether that's after beating someone at a one on one, talking mess, screaming in their face, doing some gymnastics jump off the ground to get up. He's really an alien when it comes to stuff like that.

Man, do you think he's the best trash talker on the team? Or maybe I should ask if there's the best and then the most. I'm sure there's different ways to do it. But where does he rank on the team when it comes to the trash talking, the energy at practice?

Well when he's going off, then everyone else feeds off of him. That's what I've noticed so far. He's definitely up there when it comes to that.

Yeah, he's the instigator for everybody on the team?

Mm-hmm (affirmative).

How about Shaq, what have you seen from him, getting to be his teammate? This is a guy that had a bajillion sacks is I think the actual stat line a couple years ago. To see a guy that could pull off a performance like that, what have you learned from him so far?

I learned a lot. When it comes to the little things like setting up your moves and using your hands and just having your feet point in the right direction when doing certain moves. So learning from him has been awesome because it just shows that little things matter and the techniques matter, the things that we're doing at our position aren't easy. Having someone like whose been doing it for a while, has accolades, it's really awesome to lean on that and know that I have someone that can help guide me when I'm in need.

And what do like about coach Bowles' system? What about it excites you or that you enjoy getting to play in and maybe works well for you individually?

It's pretty to the scheme that I played in college. So I'm just outside linebacker that has rushing duties and coverage duties. So it's not too much for me on my plate. I love the way that he schemes up certain defenses to go against the offense that we're going against next or in the weeks.

How about Bruce Arians?

He just seems like a really cutthroat dude, like it's set in stone how he wants it to be and says it how it's supposed to be said, doesn't sugarcoat anything. So it's really good to have someone like that, especially at the head coach position. So it's been a really good experience so far.

And obviously one of the swaggiest coaches in the NFL, right?

Yeah, most definitely. Got the most swag. He got something to say, then people are going to listen to him. So that's why I think he's awesome.

This team has so many veterans with such huge amounts of success, both individually and on other teams and on this team. As a rookie, how unique was that for you to have them in the building to get to watch and feed off of, as compared to teams that might be incredibly young or just not have had guys with success? Have you seen where that made this experience different for you already?

Yes. It's been pretty ... I'm not going to say easy, but it's been a lot smoother than it could've been if I were to not have a lot of vets, like you said, in the locker room. And they just help me, guide me when I need it, give me little points of advice and things here and there. So it's just been a lot because you learn a lot as a rookie. And if you're not listening to the right people, then you can get led down the wrong path. And with dudes like this, I put my full trust into them because they got the careers, they got all the things that a leader should have, especially with dudes in the NFL. So I feel like I'm in the right position if I'm listening to them.

Casey Phillips (41:51):

Casey Phillips: Welcome back to our final segment here on Buccaneers Total Access with outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. We've talked about you watching ... We talked about you seeing JPP as a kid. Who were some of the other guys that you grew up watching, and maybe guys that you wanted to model your game after who you think were a pretty big influence on you?

Lots of dudes in the NFL. I like watching Julius Peppers, big bodied dude who can move around and also drop into coverage. So I liked watching him. A lot of the Seahawks players, Cliff Avril. So I just watched a lot of football growing up. So many people.

I'm imagining that that has helped you, that there are some guys that don't grow up watching it. I had our show with Leonard Fournette last week and he talked about he didn't grow up watching football and that he had to learn how to watch football once he got into the NFL. So for you, did you feel like you had to learn how to learn the game once you got here? Or did you already have a handle on that?

I definitely feel like I have a better advantage than those who didn't, because growing up that's all I really did is just watch sports and play sports. And when I wasn't playing, I was either watching them or playing them on a video game. I was pretty much enamored with it. I love being involved in anything sports related.

And now you guys are heading to New England this next week. I feel like it is one of the most hyped regular season football games that's ever existed, but mainly only for about two of you on the roster. For the rest of you guys it might not have that same feel. Or does it? I guess that's what I'd love to know for you. Do you feel some of that pressure because of the fact that there is a national storyline around it? Or for you is it just another game?

I don't have any pressure on me personally. I know it's just one of those games that we got to go on the road again. We got to be able to execute and hopefully come out with a W. So it's just get through this week, prepare like it's any other game. But put the extra focus on them because we got some things to clean up on. So it's just another game.

I feel like I hear there being certain times that guys will want to play extra hard or get the win for other teammates if they know there is some extra significance there. Is that something you think that you can see the team feeling a bit, is wanting it for Brady and Gronk in particular?

Most definitely. We all know that's where they came from, so it's definitely on our plates. And we don't want to be the ones to not help the team win. I know we're going to want to have that fire in us when we come out there. Hopefully come out with a W. So like you said, playing extra harder. Whether that's putting more film in or whatever it is. But I know we're going to be able to come in there focused and hopefully be able to execute.

We're talking to Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. So this will be your first Sunday Night Football game. Is that something that you are excited about after watching it for all those years?

Now that you said it, that's going to be awesome.

You hadn't even thought about that yet had you?

I didn't know. I never know what time kickoff is.

As long as you're there before it happens you're good.

They just tell me when to be in the locker room and I'm there.

That's amazing. I love it. Well happy to help when to be in the locker room this week.

Yeah.

So now that you know it's Sunday Night Football, you're pretty excited about that?

Yeah, that's going to be fun. That's going to be awesome.

That's cool. And you talked about that you could feel the effects of playing that whole game, on your body, today. And they talk about some of the times that being a struggle for rookies who have only played the shorter college football season. And now you even are coming in as a rookie the first time it's a 17 game season. Is that something you think you're going to have to be mindful of and try to make sure that you are good for the long haul? Especially when you're on a team that wants to go the whole way, where hopefully it's not just 17 games. Is that kind of crazy to wrap your mind around, how long you might be playing this year?

Yeah, that's actually really insane after you say it like that.

I'm so glad I'm bringing up all these things for you.

I just take it day by day. But when you say it like that, that's a lot of days in a row.

That's a lot of days to take one day at a time.

Yeah. You just got to hope you don't get hurt, do all the things you have to do to prepare, getting your body right, getting your massages, get in the cold tub, doing your stretching, and get in the weight room because I know I feel a lot better after that game because we just did a lift. I feel a lot better than I did after that game.

Is that something you ... we've talked about you getting advice from other teammates on your pass rush moves and that kind of thing. But are you getting advice on how do you keep your body the right way? Because you do have several guys on this team who seem to be drinking from the fountain of youth.

Yeah. I think it's just one of those things that I try to take pieces of advice from people. But at the same time, you got to just fit your own body because dude has been in the NFL ... I'll ask Shaq. I'll be like, "Hey, what do you do?" And he'll tell me and then I'm like, "Okay." I'm a little younger than him. Whatever I got to do to fit my body.

Maybe I can eat McDonald's one other time.

I can sneak McDonald's in here and there, maybe once a week. But that's not what I need to do.

Yeah. Follow that Brady model and never put a single bite of anything in your mouth other than the approved diet. I love that. So how about the goals for yourself, maybe this season and then career overall? Have you started thinking about things like that, of what you want to accomplish?

Just honestly being a rookie, just help the team out in any way I can. When my time comes I'll be ready, like we said, preparing like I'm a starter. And now that I'm the starter, I'm going to have to definitely ... Well not the starter, but now that I'm in position to be in a starting position I'm going to have to change those goals accordingly because they were different than at the beginning of the season. So I'm just going to in the lab with that, get on the chalkboard.

That's awesome. Well Joe, thank you so much for joining us. This has been awesome. And congrats on a good start to your rookie year so far.

Thank you for having me.

