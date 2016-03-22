Joel Glazer: Young Core a Source of Optimism

Are the Buccaneers on the verge of another run of uninterrupted playoff contention, some 20 years after that first one began? Co-Chairman Joel Glazer sees that possibility, and it has him thrilled about the franchise's new era. He can see the same formula producing similarly outstanding results.

"That's always the ultimate goal and that's done when you have successful drafts," said Glazer on Tuesday in Boca Raton, where the NFL is holding its Annual Meeting. "We feel good about the young players that we have, and there's no reason why we can't head in that direction where we're competitive every year. Long, sustained success – we always say that's the goal, not just one year up and then you're back down. We think things are in place to head in that direction. That's why the fans I talk to, myself, my family, we're so excited about the upcoming season and seasons to come."