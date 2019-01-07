John Lynch a Hall of Fame Finalist for Sixth Straight Year

Lynch and linebacker Derrick Brooks were both first-time finalists in 2014 and Brooks was voted in that year. Defensive tackle Warren Sapp was inducted in 2013, also in his first year eligible, and defensive end Lee Roy Selmon was part of the Class of 1995. Other Hall of Famers who have ties to the Buccaneers include Tony Dungy, the team's head coach from 1996-2001, quarterback Steve Young and guard Randall McDaniel.

Like Brooks and Sapp, Lynch was a key figure in the Buccaneers' run to the Super Bowl XXXVII championship. Lynch played 11 seasons for Tampa Bay (1993-2003) before finishing his career with four years in Denver.

Lynch's 11-year Buccaneer tenure began when he was drafted in the third round in 1993. He was named to the Pro Bowl following nine of his 14 seasons, including the last four in Denver. He is one of just four players in the Super Bowl era who has nine Pro Bowl selections and has yet to be elected to the Hall of Fame despite being eligible prior to this year.