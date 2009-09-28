Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Johnson Taking Over

Hoping to add another dimension to their offense, the Buccaneers will turn to second-year pro Josh Johnson to start at quarterback, beginning this Sunday in Washington…Johnson looked impressive in a brief stint against the Giants in Week Three

Sep 28, 2009 at 08:06 AM
johnson09_28_09_1_b.jpg

QB Josh Johnson will make his first career start next Sunday at Washington

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new starting quarterback when they play the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Head Coach Raheem Morris announced on Monday that second-year man Josh Johnson will take over the offensive reins for the 0-3 Buccaneers. The decision came one day after Tampa Bay's offense struggled to one of the lowest yardage and first-down outputs in franchise history.

Veteran Byron Leftwich, an unrestricted free agent signee in April, started the Buccaneers' first three games after beating out Luke McCown and Josh Freeman in a preseason battle for the number-one job. He produced 572 yards and four touchdowns through the team's first two games but just 22 yards on seven-of-16 passing against the New York Giants in Week Three.

The Buccaneers' difficulty on offense against the Giants was definitely a team-wide issue; Morris said after the game that no single player was to blame. Still, the Buccaneers believe that Johnson will bring an added dimension to their attack due to his outstanding mobility. After relieving Leftwich in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Johnson directed the team's only sustained drive of the game, completing four of 10 passes for 36 yards and also scrambling for a key 15-yard gain. Johnson completed four of his first six in leading the Bucs to the New York five-yard line before suffering four straight incompletions trying to punch it into the end zone.

The Buccaneers also have the rookie Freeman in reserve, and as a first-round pick this past April, he is clearly a big part of the team's future. However, Johnson has the advantage of an added year of NFL experience and he made an impressive strides during his first full offseason this past spring and summer.

A fifth-round draft pick out of San Diego in 2008, Johnson made the 53-man roster as a rookie but was inactive for every game. As a collegian in the FCS subdivision, he put up enormous numbers, including an NCAA FCS career record passing efficiency of 176.68. Johnson also ran for 1,864 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Toreros. As a senior, Johnson posted an incredible 43-1 touchdown-interception ratio while also rushing for 726 yards.

Johnson learned of his new role on Monday morning, not long before Morris made the announcement publicly. Buccaneers.com will follow with additional coverage of Johnson's promotion, which will include the quarterback's thoughts as well as Morris' explanation for the move.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Flurry of Free Agency Activity & Good Guy Mike Evans | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers continued making moves on their free agency streak, Mike Evans helped his hometown of Galveston, Texas and the day everyone's mock drafts blew up.
news

Donovan Smith: Bucs' Offense Can Be 'Scary' in 2021

After signing a contract extension with the Bucs on Thursday, left tackle Donovan Smith suggested that both he and the offense could be even better next year after a very strong finish to 2020
news

Bucs Re-Sign Ace Kicker Ryan Succop, Too

The good news on the free agency front continues for the Buccaneers with a new deal done for K Ryan Succop, who made 37 of his 40 attempts in 2020 and set a new team scoring record
news

Donovan Smith Signs Contract Extension with Bucs

On the heels of an outstanding performance during the team's run to a Super Bowl championship, left tackle Donovan Smith has signed an extension to remain with the Buccaneers past the 2021 season
Advertising