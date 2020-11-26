JPP: Put Me In, Coach (and Leave Me In)

Indeed, the momentum of a game can swing in an instant, and Pierre-Paul is just as likely as any of the Bucs' defenders to create that instant. The Bucs were holding onto a slim lead against Carolina in Week 10 when running back Ronald Jones ripped off a 98-yard touchdown run. On the very next play from scrimmage, Pierre-Paul intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and the rout was on. His interception last week against the Rams set up a game-tying touchdown with four minutes left in regulation, though the Bucs would go on to lose.

Thus, Buccaneer coaches like Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles have to balance their desire to keep Pierre-Paul fresh with the greater urge to have him on the field in key moments.

"He makes a hard case but we've still got to give him a breather here and there," said Bowles with a small chuckle. "We've got to protect him from himself, as we do with quite a few players. But we love the effort and we like where he's at right now, especially playing the game the way he plays it."

Pierre-Paul's interception binge – he almost had another one in Week Nine against New Orleans – has been an unusual and pleasant surprise, given the position he plays and his former career total of two picks in 10 seasons. But he has been producing in many ways all season, which makes his high snap count seem rather worthwhile. He is the only player in the NFL with multiple sacks (7.5), multiple interceptions (2) and multiple forced fumbles (3).

Head Coach Bruce Arians thinks Pierre-Paul is playing at a level that deserves league-wide recognition.

"He's done a great job," said Arians. "The one [interception] against Carolina was outstanding – dropped right into the zone – and this one, he read the screen all the way. He's playing lights out [and] he should be on the Pro Bowl ballot for sure. He's getting a lot of pressure and he was one of the best players we had on the field Monday night."

Pierre-Paul has had either a sack or an interception in eight of the Bucs' 11 games so far. He's played more than 90% of the snaps in six of those 11 contests. The Buccaneers have one of the NFL's most dangerous edge-rushing combinations in Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett (who has also played 85.2% of the defensive snaps this year) but very little experienced depth behind them. The Buccaneers have absolutely leaned on the JPP-Shaq duo to provide their pressure off the edge this year.

In just 37 games as a Buccaneer since his arrival via trade in the 2018 offseason, Pierre-Paul has 28.5 sacks, the eighth most in franchise history.

"I think I'm doing the same things [General Manager] Jason [Licht] and I talked about when he traded for me," said Pierre-Paul. "I told him I'm going to give him 110 percent every time I step on that field. I did my first year – second year, due to the broken neck car accident injury that I had – and returned back in Week 8 – I did what I had to do. This year, I'm having a great season again. It's not a surprise to me – I knew that I was going to do those things. It's just the fact that everybody's seeing it now. This stuff I've been doing, even in the offseason. The work you put in is the work you're going to get out. I expect these things to happen."

Pierre-Paul has stared down misfortune that would have ended some careers, and though he's still going strong as he nears his 32nd birthday on New Year's Day, he knows it all can end at any moment. That's why he doesn't want to miss any opportunity – any snap, that is – to play.