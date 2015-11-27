Key Matchups: Buccaneers vs. Colts

The Bucs have won four of their last six games. In those six contests, Winston has thrown nine touchdowns to just two interceptions with a passer rating of 97.8, the sixth best in the league during that span. Indianapolis safety Mike Adams, the NFL's co-leader in interceptions with five, has been picking QBs' pockets for the last two years (NFL-high 10 picks since the start of 2014) but may not be able to suit up due to an ankle injury. However, Adams' fellow starting safety, Dwight Lowery also has three picks this season and the Colts defense has 13 interceptions overall.