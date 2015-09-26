Key Matchups: Buccaneers vs. Texans

Houston has rushed the ball just 44 times for 159 yards (ranking 25th and 24th in the league, respectively). Chris Polk has gotten the majority of the work with 19 rushes for 60 yards, followed by Alfred Blue (14, 48) and Jonathan Grimes (8, 35, DNP in Thursday's practice). The question is whether or not All-Pro running back Arian Foster will play his first game of the season this week after missing the first two weeks with a groin injury. He was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday. The Bucs defense (led in tackles by Alexander and LB Lavonte David with 13 each) has allowed 114 rushing yards per game and three scores on the ground. The Bucs defense could have their second-straight upset week if Alexander and Co. can control this run game and force the young quarterback to stand up in a closing pocket and win with his arm.