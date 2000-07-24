Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kitts Waived on Monday

It took only one day to get the first transaction of the Bucs' training camp

Jul 24, 2000 at 03:55 PM
kitts1.jpg

FB Jim Kitts originally signed with the Buccaneers in January

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that they have waived FB Jim Kitts, a second-year pro out of Ferrum College.

Kitts signed as a free agent on January 25. He played the 1997 season with the Miami Dolphins and has also spent time with the Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers.

Kitts' release reduces the Buccaneers' roster to 87 players, but they are allowed to have up to 88 at this stage of training camp. No replacement had been named as of Monday evening.

The Buccaneers will continue training camp tomorrow at Pepin-Rood Stadium. Practices are slated for 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

