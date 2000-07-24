Kitts Waived on Monday

FB Jim Kitts originally signed with the Buccaneers in January
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that they have waived FB Jim Kitts, a second-year pro out of Ferrum College.
Kitts signed as a free agent on January 25. He played the 1997 season with the Miami Dolphins and has also spent time with the Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers.
Kitts' release reduces the Buccaneers' roster to 87 players, but they are allowed to have up to 88 at this stage of training camp. No replacement had been named as of Monday evening.
The Buccaneers will continue training camp tomorrow at Pepin-Rood Stadium. Practices are slated for 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.