Kosier moves from left to right side for Cowboys

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Cowboys offensive lineman Kyle Kosier has moved from left guard to right guard for now.

Kosier practiced on the right side Monday when Montrae Holland was out again because of back stiffness.

With the preseason opener coming Thursday, the Cowboys would prefer not having two rookies playing on the same side of the line.

Kosier is now paired on the right side with rookie tackle Tyron Smith, the ninth overall pick in April's draft. Rookie David Arkin, a fourth-round pick, is now on the left side with veteran tackle Doug Free.

Dallas plays its preseason opener Thursday night at home against Denver.