Kwon Alexander NFL's Rookie of the Week

After a standout performance against the Falcons in Week 8, Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander has been selected as the NFL's Rookie of the Week. Alexander recorded a team-high 11 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in Tampa Bay's victory over Atlanta. He also recorded an interception, his second of the season.
This is Alexander's second Rookie of the Week award. He was selected as the winner in Week 3 for his performance against the Texans.
With Alexander taking home the award, the Buccaneers have now claimed one-half of the NFL's Rookie of the Week honors. In eight weeks, Jameis Winston and Alexander have both won twice.
Alexander was voted by the fans as the Rookie of the Week over St. Louis' Todd Gurley, Houston's Kevin Johnson, Minnesota's Stefon Diggs and Green Bay's Damarious Randall.