Kwon Alexander Runs with the Ones

"Usually I'm out there with the second team, so I was out there with different people. You're out there with all the veterans, people that have been playing the game. It's no different. I kind of fit in. You feel like you can fit in because you've got help out there, people talking. It's a good feeling."

If Alexander's ascension continues, the Bucs may have more starting-caliber linebackers than they can fit on the field in any given game. The rookie originally seemed to be battling with Lansanah for the strongside job, but he was moved into the MIKE position to start training camp, which puts him in competition with Bruce Carter. Carter, who led all NFL linebackers in interceptions last year while playing with Dallas, is the starter at middle linebacker and a potential big-play producer for the Buccaneers.

Alexander knows this, of course, and isn't looking at Monday's practice as a permanent promotion just yet. Still, he appreciated the opportunity and hopes he can continue to build on his momentum.